The Auburn Tigers

The goal of We're Not All Like This is to talk to representatives of fan bases to understand what makes those groups tick, what matters to them, and why they are the way that they are. There's probably not a better team to start with than Auburn, the perpetual chaos machine that defies pattern or understanding. What's it like to root for such a turbulent team? Who do Auburn fans look to as their emotional center? What do they secretly fear? My guests on this episode - Justin Ferguson, Jerry Hinnen, and Lydia - answer those questions and others as they help me understand what it's like to be born into the Auburn Family. If you liked this episode, check out the newsletter I'm starting with Homefield Apparel, the presenting sponsor of this podcast.