Bonus: And Just Like That...We're Back!

Consider this episode a "We're…Just Like That" special broadcast.Denver and Shar detail everything from how the podcast was conceptualized, to what drew us into a show like "Sex and The City" to begin with.We also dish on whether or not our fav characters from "Sex and The City" differ from our favorite characters in "And Just Like That…" A gift from us to you.Every question you have about us will likely be answered in this episode!