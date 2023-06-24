Introducing 'We're...Just Like That,' the ultimate recap series for fans of Max's original series, 'And Just Like That…'Join hosts Shar Jossell and Denver Sean ...
Bonus: And Just Like That...We're Back!
Consider this episode a "We're…Just Like That" special broadcast.Denver and Shar detail everything from how the podcast was conceptualized, to what drew us into a show like "Sex and The City" to begin with.We also dish on whether or not our fav characters from "Sex and The City" differ from our favorite characters in "And Just Like That…" A gift from us to you.Every question you have about us will likely be answered in this episode!
6/24/2023
46:01
Blow Me, Don’t Shrink Me
In S2EP2 titled "The Real Deal," Shar and Denver discuss the complexities of trusting oneself when Seema puts her foot down in her budding relationship. Miranda learns a surprising secret about Che, Nana Eunice wreaks havoc on Lisa and Herbert, and Lily sends Charlotte spiraling when she sells a childhood keepsake. Meanwhile, Carrie is losing her mind at the thought of having to read a particular ad for her podcast.
6/24/2023
1:29:43
A Thursday Kind of Love
In our premiere episode, hosts Shar and Denver take a deep dive into S2/EP1 titled "Met Cute." With everyone having a MET Gala meltdown, we talk about Miranda working through the kinks of living on the west coast with Che, Carrie embraces a "Thursday kind of love," Charlotte is torn between Anthony and Harry, and Lisa is tasked with running her entire household. Plus, do you think Nya and Andre Rashad will survive this season?
