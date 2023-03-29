Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Wellspring Miami
Wellspring on the Air is a podcast providing mental health information through conversations between professional Christian counselors and other guests with scientific, Biblical, and practical applications to encourage your heart and mind.
Wellspring on the Air is a podcast providing mental health information through conversations between professional Christian counselors and other guests with sci... More

5 of 232
  • Social Anxiety
    Host: Lindsey Steffen, LMHC  Guest: Christopher Cheung, LMFT, PhD --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wellspring-on-the-air/support
    5/25/2023
    25:31
  • Understanding Therapy: What is DBT?
    Host: Nicole Velez Alfonso, LMHC Guest: Monica Snyder, LMFT (Clinical Director) --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wellspring-on-the-air/support
    5/10/2023
    29:47
  • Mental Health Awareness and Assessments
    Host Tova Kreps, LCSW and Christopher Cheung, LMFT, PhD --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wellspring-on-the-air/support
    4/26/2023
    29:16
  • Trauma & PTSD
    Host Lindsey Steffen, LMHC, and Goumah Conde, RMFT --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wellspring-on-the-air/support
    4/12/2023
    26:37
  • Christians, Mental Health, and Medications
    Host: Lindsey Steffen, LMHC Guest: Nicole Velez Alfonso, LMHC --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wellspring-on-the-air/support
    3/29/2023
    30:41

About Wellspring on the Air

Wellspring on the Air is a podcast providing mental health information through conversations between professional Christian counselors and other guests with scientific, Biblical, and practical applications to encourage your heart and mind.
