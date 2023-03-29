Wellspring on the Air
Wellspring Miami
Wellspring on the Air is a podcast providing mental health information through conversations between professional Christian counselors and other guests with sci... More
Available Episodes
5 of 232
Social Anxiety
Host: Lindsey Steffen, LMHC
Guest: Christopher Cheung, LMFT, PhD
Understanding Therapy: What is DBT?
Host: Nicole Velez Alfonso, LMHC
Guest: Monica Snyder, LMFT (Clinical Director)
Mental Health Awareness and Assessments
Host Tova Kreps, LCSW and Christopher Cheung, LMFT, PhD
Trauma & PTSD
Host Lindsey Steffen, LMHC, and Goumah Conde, RMFT
Christians, Mental Health, and Medications
Host: Lindsey Steffen, LMHC
Guest: Nicole Velez Alfonso, LMHC
