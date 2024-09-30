This week the boys talk about how much stuff sucks, a ongst other things! Go to TraeCrowder.com to see get tickets to see us all live in Nashville December 12-14! WeLoveCorey.com for bonus stuff, CoreyShirts.com for merch DrewMorganComedy.com to see Drew!
1:01:26
#413 - Trump Won... Don't Hit
this week the boys talk about the obvious.... how democrats failed. and Jason Kelce! Go to BuyRaycon.com/WellRED for great deals on even greater headphones! TraeCrowder.com to see us in Nashville! WeLoveCorey.com for bonus stuff DrewMorganComedy.com
56:15
#412 - Well Sh*t
Recorded before the election...... its all bleak.... try to enjoy! Love y'all!
58:00
#411 - On The Trump Rally and Freedom Of Speech in Comedy
Hey WellREDDERS! With Trae and Drew out this week, Corey takes the reigns and talks about Comedy in the age of Trump, and how SOOOO many people get "freedom of speech" wrongEnjoy! WeLoveCorey.com for bonus things from Corey (such as this episode early and ad free and so much more!) TraeCrowder.com to come see us in Nashville and Trae every where else! DrewMorganComedy.com Go to HelloFresh.com/FreeWellRED for amazing deals from America"s #1 Meal delivery service!
44:45
#410 - Day 3 Stink! +Horror Movie Talk!
Hey WellREDDERS! What did we talk about on this episode? Here's what the Transcription Robot said! Keywords: comedy, festivals, industry behavior, aesthetics, health, Andrew Tate, HBO Max, horror movies, personal growth, horror films, psychological thrillers, jump scares, timeless classics, fever dreams, sleep experiences, male friendships, comedy, nostalgia, movie reviews Summary: in this conversation, the hosts discuss their recent experiences at comedy festivals, the behavior of industry professionals, and the aesthetic appeal of various locations they visit while touring. They also touch on health issues related to weather changes, the humorous aspects of personal hygiene at festivals, and the controversial figure of Andrew Tate in media. The discussion shifts to the evolution of horror movies and how their perceptions have changed over time, particularly in relation to classic films and modern interpretations. In this lively conversation, the hosts delve into the evolution of horror films, discussing how certain classics have aged and the impact of psychological thrillers versus jump scares. They share personal anecdotes about their experiences with horror movies, fever dreams, and awkward sleep encounters, all while maintaining a humorous tone. The discussion also touches on the nostalgia of timeless classics and the unique dynamics of male friendships, showcasing their camaraderie and humor throughout. Thank you, Mr (Or Mrs) Robot! Go To MintMobile.com/WellRED to get the best bang for your buck in the wireless game! TraeCrowder.com to see Trae/Us at Zanies in Nashville! DrewMorgancomedy.com WeLoveCorey.com for more from Corey!
Trae Crowder, Corey Ryan Forrester and Drew Morgan are comedians from the south on The WellRED comedy tour. This here is the podcast they record on the road. Sometimes a friend or two will show up but more often than not its just 3 buddies arguing about everything from Politics (gross) to whether or not Dinosaurs had feathers (fun!) Join us every Wednesday and check out the archives and buy tickets to shows at WellREDcomedy.com !