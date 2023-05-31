Well I Laughed Podcast

Have you ever heard a single phrase or word that’s caused you to go down a google search rabbit hole? Join Grant (a high school speech and debate teacher), and ... More
5: Surviving the Wilderness pt. 2: Feral People, Hermits, and Un-contacted Peoples
Maia tells Grant the rumors of feral people living in America's National Parks. We deep dive into the truth/lies of this rumor and other people who have and do survive in the wild such as the hermits, and un-contacted indigenous peoples in the Americas. Specifically, the North Pond Hermit of Maine, the un-contacted Ayoreo groups in South America, and Ishi, the last known un-contacted indigenous person in the US.
6/14/2023
1:24:30
4: Surviving the Wilderness pt. 1: Cocaine Bear
Grant tells Maia the long awaited truth of Cocaine Bear - before Elizabeth Banks decided to tell the world her twist on it.
6/7/2023
34:45
3: Illegal Drinking pt. 3: AITA
Maia and Grant read reddit AITA stories related to the theme of Illegal drinking (well, Maia tells some, Grant seeks validation on his own AITA story from the day)
This episodes makes some references to episode 4 which was recorded prior to this but will be released next week
5/31/2023
1:03:08
2: Illegal Drinking pt. 2: The Stonewall Inn and Riots
Grant tells Maia the history of the Stonewall Inn and how it transformed and kickstarted the gay rights movement in the 1960s and 1970s.
5/31/2023
42:20
1: Illegal Drinking pt. 1: Michael Malloy
Maia tells Grant the story of Michael Malloy AKA Iron Mike AKA The Rasputin of the Bronx. Life insurance fraud gone wrong in Prohibition Era New York - and a story of what could have been a life long friend.
