Ep 2: ATR Crash & Midair Collision / What We Can Learn

This is the Welcome To The Sky Podcast hosted by LewDix Aviation. I each episode LewDix will be talking about everything aviation, from flight training to the airlines and beyond. Guests will appear on episodes from time to time to chat about the best thing in the world: Flying! LewDix is a CFI, CFII and ATP flying for an airline in the United States. His career thus far has produced some interesting and funny stories that he can't wait to share with you and through the podcast conversations hopefully we will all learn something along the way! In the episode 2 of the Welcome To The Sky Podcast LewDix dives in to dissect the preliminary report from the Yeti Airlines ATR accident in Nepal. He gives some insight from an ATR pilot's perspective along with insight into a midair collision, and then it's time to answer your questions!