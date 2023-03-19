Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

  • Ep. 3: My HONEST Thoughts About Aviation Videos
    This is the Welcome To The Sky Podcast hosted by LewDix Aviation. In each episode LewDix will be talking about everything aviation, from flight training to the airlines and beyond. Guests will appear on episodes from time to time to chat about the best thing in the world: Flying! LewDix is a CFI, CFII and ATP flying for an airline in the United States. His career thus far has produced some interesting and funny stories that he can't wait to share with you and through the podcast conversations hopefully we will all learn something along the way! In the episode 3 LewDix is joined by his best friend Otto to discuss the state of aviation content creation. As always when they get together, it's a barrel of laughs!
    4/24/2023
    31:05
  • Ep 2: ATR Crash & Midair Collision / What We Can Learn
    This is the Welcome To The Sky Podcast hosted by LewDix Aviation. I each episode LewDix will be talking about everything aviation, from flight training to the airlines and beyond. Guests will appear on episodes from time to time to chat about the best thing in the world: Flying! LewDix is a CFI, CFII and ATP flying for an airline in the United States. His career thus far has produced some interesting and funny stories that he can't wait to share with you and through the podcast conversations hopefully we will all learn something along the way! In the episode 2 of the Welcome To The Sky Podcast LewDix dives in to dissect the preliminary report from the Yeti Airlines ATR accident in Nepal. He gives some insight from an ATR pilot's perspective along with insight into a midair collision, and then it's time to answer your questions!
    4/7/2023
    41:44
  • Ep 1: How Flight Training Shaped Me/Q&A
    This is the Welcome To The Sky Podcast hosted by LewDix Aviation. I each episode LewDix will be talking about everything aviation, from flight training to the airlines and beyond. Guests will appear on episodes from time to time to chat about the best thing in the world: Flying! LewDix is a CFI, CFII and ATP flying for an airline in the United States. His career thus far has produced some interesting and funny stories that he can't wait to share with you and through the podcast conversations hopefully we will all learn something along the way! In the first episode of the Welcome To The Sky Podcast LewDix talks about his flight training experiences and how the good and the bad ones shaped him into the pilot and CFI that he is today.
    3/19/2023
    32:04
  • Welcome To The Sky Podcast (Trailer)
    3/19/2023
    0:31

About Welcome To The Sky Podcast

This is the Welcome To The Sky Podcast hosted by LewDix Aviation. I each episode LewDix will be talking about everything aviation, from flight training to the airlines and beyond. Guests will appear on episodes from time to time to chat about the best thing in the world: Flying! LewDix is a CFI, CFII and ATP flying for an airline in the United States. His career thus far has produced some interesting and funny stories that he can't wait to share with you and through the podcast conversations hopefully we will all learn something along the way!
