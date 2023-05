The Groundhogs Day with Gary Grubbs

Gary Grubbs aka Mr. Gordon Bullit himself joins Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke to discuss his time on The OC. BANG! Gary discusses his OC audition, how he got his start in Hollywood and some of his fondest on-set memories of The OC. Then later, Rachel and Melinda break down Season 4, Episode 12 "The Groundhogs Day" with some of Gary's input as well. The Groundhogs Day synopsis: Seth and Che get in some trouble with the police when Che drags Seth into helping him try to free a groundhog before Newport's annual Groundhog Day festival. Meanwhile, Kirsten gets some life altering news and Taylor gets some extra help from a therapist to make things different with Ryan. Leave a message for the OC Bitches at https://www.speakpipe.com/ocbitches or send us an email at [email protected]