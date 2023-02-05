Willa Holland joins the Welcome to the OC, Bitches podcast today! Willa discusses how she got on The OC, the advice Peter Gallagher gave her and some of her favorite Bullit moments. Then later, Melinda Clarke and Rachel Bilson break down season 4, Episode 13, “The Case of the Franks.”
The Case of the Franks Synopsis: As Valentine’s Day approaches, Ryan worries the pressure will ruin his relationship with Taylor. Revelations along with a psychic’s dire predictions cause Summer and Seth to question whether they are meant to be. Meanwhile, A competition to find Julie’s true match is sparked between "Team Bullit '' and "Team Frank" and with a new baby on the way, Kirsten finds herself dwelling on the past.
