Kast Media | Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke
Join the original OC bitches, friends and co-stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, for a trip back to the early 2000s. Zip up your Juicy Couture tracksuits an... More
Available Episodes

  • The Night Moves with Stephanie Savage
      Stephanie Savage joins Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke in the pool house to discuss Season 4, Episode 15, “The Night Moves” aka the infamous earthquake episode of The OC.  We are counting down to the end of the series!   The Night Moves Synopsis: In the aftermath of a major earthquake that cuts off power and communication between the Cohens and their loved ones, Seth must take over Ryan’s role as the protector when Ryan is injured and the boys are stranded on a deserted road.  Leave a message for the bitches at https://www.speakpipe.com/ocbitches  Please follow @rachelbilson and @themelindaclarke on Instagram.  
    5/2/2023
    1:06:49
  • The Shake-Up with Autumn Reeser
    Autumn Reeser is back in the pool house with Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke to discuss Season 4, Episode 14, “The Shake-Up.” The Shake-Up Synopsis: Taylor prepares for her birthday celebration but frets over the fact Ryan has still not told her that he loves her.  Even more concerning is that she applied to and has been accepted to Berkeley. Summer tries to get Seth to be passionate about anything!  Kaitlin resents Frank Atwood being around and Kirsten isn’t so sure about raising another kid in Newport.  All this leads to a big shake-up at the end of the episode!  Leave the OC Bitches a message at https://www.speakpipe.com/ocbitches or via email [email protected] Please support our sponsors: Talkspace is a new, more convenient way to find a therapist and to meet with them. Everything is done online. And now, get a hundred dollars off your first month when you go to https://www.talkspace.com/OC to match with your dedicated therapist. Lume’s Starter Pack is perfect for new customers. It comes with a Solid Stick Deodorant, Cream Tube Deodorant, two free products of your choice (like Mini Body Wash and Deodorant Wipes), and free shipping.  As a special offer for listeners, new customers GET $5 OFF a Lume Starter Pack with code OC at https://www.LumeDeodorant.com Follow @rachelbilson, @themelindaclarke and @autumn_reeser on Instagram 
    4/25/2023
    1:02:29
  • The Case of the Franks with Willa Holland
    Willa Holland joins the Welcome to the OC, Bitches podcast today!  Willa discusses how she got on The OC, the advice Peter Gallagher gave her and some of her favorite Bullit moments. Then later, Melinda Clarke and Rachel Bilson break down season 4, Episode 13, “The Case of the Franks.” The Case of the Franks Synopsis: As Valentine’s Day approaches, Ryan worries the pressure will ruin his relationship with Taylor.  Revelations along with a psychic’s dire predictions cause Summer and Seth to question whether they are meant to be. Meanwhile,  A competition to find Julie’s true match is sparked between "Team Bullit ''  and "Team Frank" and with a new baby on the way, Kirsten finds herself dwelling on the past. Leave the OC bitches a voicemail at https://www.speakpipe.com/ocbitches and via email at welco[email protected] Please support our sponsor: Quince offers a range of must-have items, like a 100% Mongolian cashmere sweater for only $50, 100% European Linen pants for $40, luxurious Mulberry silk skirts at $60, not to mention $50 Italian leather bags and 14-karat gold jewelry from $30. All their prices are fifty to eighty percent less than similar luxury brands Right now, go to https://www.quince.com/oc to get free shipping and 365-day returns on your next order. Follow @rachelbilson, @themelindaclarke and @willaholland on Instagram  
    4/18/2023
    1:10:03
  • The Groundhogs Day with Gary Grubbs
    Gary Grubbs aka Mr. Gordon Bullit himself joins Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke to discuss his time on The OC.  BANG!  Gary discusses his OC audition, how he got his start in Hollywood and some of his fondest on-set memories of The OC.  Then later, Rachel and Melinda break down Season 4, Episode 12 “The Groundhogs Day” with some of Gary’s input as well.   The Groundhogs Day synopsis:  Seth and Che get in some trouble with the police when Che drags Seth into helping him try to free a groundhog before Newport's annual Groundhog Day festival. Meanwhile, Kirsten gets some life altering news and Taylor gets some extra help from a therapist to make things different with Ryan. Leave a message for the OC Bitches at https://www.speakpipe.com/ocbitches or send us an email at [email protected]  Please support our sponsors: Head to https://www.magicspoon.com/THEOC to grab a custom bundle of cereal and try the magic for yourself! And be sure to use our promo code THEOC at checkout to save five dollars off your order! We've worked out a special deal with Hiya for their best selling children's vitamin. Receive 50% off your first order. To claim this deal you must go to https://www.hiyahealth.com/OC This deal is not available on their regular website. As a special offer for listeners, new customers GET $5 OFF a Lume Starter Pack with code OC at https://www.lumedeodorant.com.That equates to over 40% off your Starter Pack! Follow @rachelbilson and @themelindaclarke on Instagram 
    4/11/2023
    54:47
  • The Dream Lover with Patrick Norris
    Director Patrick Norris joins Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke in the pool house to discuss Season 4, Episode 11, “The Dream Lover.” Patrick directed this episode so he gives unique insight and details to the episode. They also discuss spirit animals, Adam Brody and Chris Pratt’s chemistry and Patrick also discusses The OC earthquake episode, The Night Moves. The Dream Lover Synopsis;  Ryan competes with Henri-Michel for Taylor's affections. Che leads Seth on a trek of spiritual renewal complete with otters and frogs.  Meanwhile, Kirsten and Julie have to do some damage control and Kaitlin takes on some mean girls in the Harbor High Marching Band.  Please support our sponsors: Too busy to cook this spring? With Factor, skip the trip to the grocery store, and skip the chopping, prepping, and cleaning up, too. Factor’s fresh, never frozen meals are ready in just 2 minutes.  Head to https://www.factormeals.com/oc50  and use code oc50 to get 50% off your first box.   Follow @rachelbilson and @themelindaclarke on Instagram   
    4/4/2023
    1:13:19

About Welcome to the OC, Bitches!

Join the original OC bitches, friends and co-stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke, for a trip back to the early 2000s. Zip up your Juicy Couture tracksuits and grab a seat by the pool while they deliver the ultimate OC-rewatch podcast. Each week they'll take you back to a particular episode, share behind-the-scenes scoop, and interview guests who were part of the OC experience.

