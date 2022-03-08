Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Welcome to Provincetown

Podcast Welcome to Provincetown
  • Bonus: Summer of Sass Update
    Mitra’s update continues, revealing Kristen’s last ditch effort to save the Summer of Sass work program, and we hear from Ethan who has made some big changes since his summer in Provincetown. Then, Mitra gets a surprising phone call.
    9/7/2022
    19:46
  • Bonus: Sonny and Qya Update
    Mitra writes a letter home with a surprise recording from her first trip to Provincetown after the summer. She catches up with Sonny and Qya. Well after all of the tourists have left, with some distance from the 2021 season, both reflect on what they want now.
    8/31/2022
    24:55
  • Bye Bitches
    Ethan and Kristen reflect on the summer, and check off one last item on their Provincetown bucket list. The town comes together for a fashion show, and Mitra walks the runway. Qya sends us off with a song. BYEEEEEE!
    8/10/2022
    30:18
  • Burn Out
    It’s nearing the end of the season and everyone is burnt out. We meet Natessa, a restaurant owner just trying to get through the day and ignore the agitation in town. Qya and Sonny are strung out but show no signs of slowing down, and Sonny wrestles with not having a plan for the fall.
    8/3/2022
    29:31
  • Under The Rainbow
    It’s Carnival! In a town that has an endless appetite for dress up, this is the event of the season. Ethan deals with life as an independent person.
    7/27/2022
    24:04

About Welcome to Provincetown

Venture into Provincetown, Massachusetts, a two-street beach town at the end of a sand spit, and meet the fascinating people who live there. Welcome to Provincetown encapsulates stories of artistry, sensuality, solitude, and serendipity. Listen to the sounds of hopes and dreams being carried through the summer breeze, the feeling of letting go, and the feeling of going all in. This is a place where you can find yourself or lose yourself.
