Venture into Provincetown, Massachusetts, a two-street beach town at the end of a sand spit, and meet the fascinating people who live there. Welcome to Province... More
Bonus: Summer of Sass Update
Mitra’s update continues, revealing Kristen’s last ditch effort to save the Summer of Sass work program, and we hear from Ethan who has made some big changes since his summer in Provincetown. Then, Mitra gets a surprising phone call.
9/7/2022
19:46
Bonus: Sonny and Qya Update
Mitra writes a letter home with a surprise recording from her first trip to Provincetown after the summer. She catches up with Sonny and Qya. Well after all of the tourists have left, with some distance from the 2021 season, both reflect on what they want now.
8/31/2022
24:55
Bye Bitches
Ethan and Kristen reflect on the summer, and check off one last item on their Provincetown bucket list. The town comes together for a fashion show, and Mitra walks the runway. Qya sends us off with a song. BYEEEEEE!
8/10/2022
30:18
Burn Out
It’s nearing the end of the season and everyone is burnt out. We meet Natessa, a restaurant owner just trying to get through the day and ignore the agitation in town. Qya and Sonny are strung out but show no signs of slowing down, and Sonny wrestles with not having a plan for the fall.
8/3/2022
29:31
Under The Rainbow
It’s Carnival! In a town that has an endless appetite for dress up, this is the event of the season. Ethan deals with life as an independent person.
