2023 Weird Christmas Flash Fiction Contest Results Show
Please see WeirdChristmas.com for text and info on all the stories and writers.
--------
1:32:10
Nisser and Tomtar (Scandinavian Elves) with Benito Cereno
Craig talks with the ever knowledgeable and jolly Benito Cereno about Scandinavian elves, which you're starting to see more and more places in decorations and movies. All links mentioned on the show, along with info on Benito, can be found at WeirdChristmas.com at this link:
https://weirdchristmas.com/2023/12/23/nisser-and-tomtar-scandinavian-elves-with-benito-cereno/
If you’re feeling generous, you can leave a donation at Ko-Fi.com. It’s probably Christmas-time (ish) when you’re reading this, so remember the spirit of the season is giving. And I’m trying not to turn on the guilt machine, but I would like to pay my hosting fees. heh heh
Or PLEASE LEAVE A WEIRD REVIEW ON APPLE PODCASTS OR YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST APP! Send me a note that you did ([email protected]), and I’ll send you a sticker!
The best show of the year: 19 stories of Christmas Weirdness from the annual Weird Christmas Flash Fiction Contest. Please visit WeirdChristmas.com to get information on the authors and to read the stories again.
If you want to support the contest and help make more and bigger prizes for the writers next year, please visit Ko-Fi.com/weirdchristmas to donate any amount.
--------
1:15:25
Ancient Christmas with Earl Fontainelle of the SHWEP
I talk to Earl Fontainelle of the SHWEP (Secret History of Western Esotericism Podcast). We try to trace down any textual evidence that would connect the origins of Christmas to ancient pagan sources, namely the Mithras cult and Emperor Constantine’s Sol Invictus cult.
Listen here, on your favorite podcast app, or at the Podbean site.
The SHWEP
The SHWEP Oddcast
Music:
"Scriaben Christmas Time is Here" by Kurt Knecht
"Christmas is a Pagan Holiday" by Matt Potako
--------
1:32:18
Mari Lwyd with Benito Cereno
Benito and I discuss the traditions surrounding the Mari Lwyd, getting into similarities with other European wassailing and hobby horse traditions.
A recording of the Mari Lwyd rhyme in action by the BBC.
Benito's Links:
Benito’s Christmas history videos
Benito’s writing at Gumroad
Apocrypals podcast
Friends ‘Till the End podcast
Progressively Horrified
Music:
"Here Comes the Mari Lwyd" by The Eugenes
"Mari Lwyd" by Colorama
