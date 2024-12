Ancient Christmas with Earl Fontainelle of the SHWEP

I talk to Earl Fontainelle of the SHWEP (Secret History of Western Esotericism Podcast). We try to trace down any textual evidence that would connect the origins of Christmas to ancient pagan sources, namely the Mithras cult and Emperor Constantine's Sol Invictus cult. Listen here, on your favorite podcast app, or at the Podbean site. The SHWEP The SHWEP Oddcast Music: "Scriaben Christmas Time is Here" by Kurt Knecht "Christmas is a Pagan Holiday" by Matt Potako