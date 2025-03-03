Weight Loss with the Holy Spirit

Are you ready for a truly transformative Lent? This podcast offers a path to deeper connection with God. Denise invites you to prepare your heart and mind for a Lenten season focused on drawing closer to Him. She encourages you to move beyond simply giving something up and instead focus on identifying and removing distractions that separate you from God, including overdoing, overthinking, and attachments to things other than Him. Denise shares practical suggestions and emphasizes the importance of reordering your priorities, placing God first, and seeking a lasting transformation that extends beyond the Lenten season. Denise will guide you to ask God what He wants for you, encouraging you to consider joining the 63 Surrendered program or creating your own accountability system to support your spiritual growth. Remember, this Lent is an opportunity to reorder your life and put God at the center. To learn more about 63 Surrendered, visit 63 Surrendered LENTEN Challenge.
26:13
How NOT to Overthink Lent
Are you tired of overthinking Lent and feeling weighed down by distractions? In this podcast, Denise will guide you in identifying what truly pulls you away from God, whether it's a constant mental loop about the scale or an attachment you can't seem to shake. You'll learn how to discern what the Lord desires for your Lent, not just what you think you should do. Denise will help you understand how these distractions impact your spiritual growth and peace, offering practical steps to refocus your attention. You'll learn to challenge the "mini gods" you've created and embrace a Lent focused on freedom and lightness. Denise will guide you through identifying your attachments and distractions, understanding their effects, and creating space for God's voice. We'll dive into the concept of a "radically different Lenten fast." Denise is here to support you on this journey. To learn more about 63 Surrendered, visit 63 Surrendered LENTEN Challenge. Get ready to be inspired and take control of your journey in a way you never thought possible! For further support and guidance on your journey to virtuous weight loss, visit weightlosswiththeholyspirit.com to learn more.
6:15
Weight Loss Virtues part 2
Are you ready to transform your weight loss journey from a struggle to a spiritual awakening? This second part of the Weight Loss Virtues series offers a revolutionary path to lasting change. Denise challenges the idea that weight loss is simply about willpower, revealing how unmet needs and disordered thinking can hold you back. She'll share powerful insights on aligning with God's truth to achieve true transformation, and guide you through practical strategies for cultivating virtues like honesty, courage, patience, and humility. You'll learn how to reorder your relationship with food and yourself by cutting out worldly influences that distract you from God, prioritizing emotional and physical well-being, and surrendering your struggles to the Lord. Denise will help you understand how to create lasting peace in your life, so that your weight loss journey becomes a journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth. This episode offers a truly motivational approach, empowering you to pursue virtue and create deep, lasting peace in your life, ultimately leading to a more balanced and fulfilling journey—one where you feel closer to God and more at peace with yourself. Get ready to be inspired and take control of your journey in a way you never thought possible! For further support and guidance on your journey to virtuous weight loss, visit weightlosswiththeholyspirit.com to learn more.
23:51
Weight Loss Virtues part 1
Are you ready to experience a truly transformative approach to weight loss? This two-part podcast series with Denise explores the often-overlooked connection between virtue and weight, challenging the idea that it's simply about willpower. Denise explains how many common weight loss methods, even those focused on cultivating virtues like temperance, can inadvertently lead to disordered thinking and a sense of disconnect from God. Drawing from the wisdom of Blessed Louisa Picareta, Denise emphasizes the power of aligning with divine truth to find true order, virtue, and lasting change. You'll learn how to recognize the difference between God's gentle, peaceful voice and the confusing, critical messages of the world, especially when it comes to food and your body. In the first episode, Denise will guide you in identifying disordered thoughts and recognizing God's truth in this area. The second episode will delve into practical ways to cultivate virtue within your weight loss journey, bringing you closer to God and the lasting transformation you desire. Are you ready to reframe your approach to weight loss and discover a path to true and lasting well-being? For further support and guidance, visit weightlosswiththeholyspirit.com to learn more.
25:33
Love the Skin Your In
Struggling with negative thoughts about your body? This podcast is your path to healing. Denise shares her journey and reveals how body beliefs are learned—not facts. Using a self-coaching model, you’ll uncover their impact, challenge them with self-compassion, and create empowering new beliefs. Through exercises like visualization and a letter from your future self, you'll take action toward confidence and well-being. Get the course and workbook here: https://join.weightlosswiththeholyspirit.com/loveyourbody Weight Loss Guaranteed Coaching: https://weightlosswiththeholyspirit.com/personalcoaching/ Listen now! For more support, visit weightlosswiththeholyspirit.com.
