Weight Loss with the Holy Spirit

How NOT to Overthink Lent

Are you tired of overthinking Lent and feeling weighed down by distractions? In this podcast, Denise will guide you in identifying what truly pulls you away from God, whether it's a constant mental loop about the scale or an attachment you can't seem to shake. You'll learn how to discern what the Lord desires for your Lent, not just what you think you should do. Denise will help you understand how these distractions impact your spiritual growth and peace, offering practical steps to refocus your attention. You'll learn to challenge the "mini gods" you've created and embrace a Lent focused on freedom and lightness. Denise will guide you through identifying your attachments and distractions, understanding their effects, and creating space for God's voice. We'll dive into the concept of a "radically different Lenten fast." Denise is here to support you on this journey. To learn more about 63 Surrendered, visit 63 Surrendered LENTEN Challenge. Get ready to be inspired and take control of your journey in a way you never thought possible! For further support and guidance on your journey to virtuous weight loss, visit weightlosswiththeholyspirit.com to learn more.