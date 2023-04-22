22/04/2023

Isabel Hardman, assistant editor of The Spectator, discusses the week's biggest political stories with guests. David Gauke, former Conservative MP and justice secretary; and Jill Rutter, from the Institute for Government and former senior civil servant discuss Dominic Raab‘s resignation, and relations between ministers and the civil service. Luke Tryl, director of More in Common and former adviser to former education secretary Nicky Morgan; and Carl Shoben, of Strategic Communications for Survation, and former Labour adviser and strategist (for Tony Blair and Jeremy Corbyn) discuss local elections. Kezia Dugdale, former leader of the Scottish Labour Party and director of Glasgow University’s John Smith Institute; and Stephen Gethins, former SNP MP and professor of Practice in International Relations, St Andrew’s University look at The SNP’s recent troubles. And Selaine Saxby, Conservative MP, maths graduate and former maths teacher; and Stian Westlake, chief executive of Royal Statistical Society ask whether maths matters.