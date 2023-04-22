Radio 4's weekly assessment of developments at Westminster More
06/05/2023
Anne McElvoy analyses the results of the local elections - and their potential impact on politics at Westminster - with a panel of journalists: Harry Cole, political editor of The Sun; George Parker from the Financial Times; and Sonia Sodha - columnist at The Observer.
5/6/2023
23:32
29/04/2023
George Parker, political editor of the Financial Times, discusses the week's biggest political stories with guests.
Vicky Ford, former Africa minister and chair of the APPG on Sudan; and Sir Simon Fraser, former permanent secretary at the Foreign Office discuss the situation in Sudan.
Baroness McGregor-Smith, Conservative peer and former President of the British Chambers of Commerce; and Lord Wood of Anfield, former adviser to Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband, discuss the relationship between political parties and business.
The Duke of Wellington gives his verdict on the government's plans to tackle sewage pollution in rivers and talks about his Lords amendment that sparked the now-contentious debate.
And General David Leakey, former Black Rod; and Professor Kate Williams, historian and TV presenter, look at Westminster's role in the Coronation.
4/29/2023
27:48
22/04/2023
Isabel Hardman, assistant editor of The Spectator, discusses the week's biggest political stories with guests.
David Gauke, former Conservative MP and justice secretary; and Jill Rutter, from the Institute for Government and former senior civil servant discuss Dominic Raab‘s resignation, and relations between ministers and the civil service.
Luke Tryl, director of More in Common and former adviser to former education secretary Nicky Morgan; and Carl Shoben, of Strategic Communications for Survation, and former Labour adviser and strategist (for Tony Blair and Jeremy Corbyn) discuss local elections.
Kezia Dugdale, former leader of the Scottish Labour Party and director of Glasgow University’s John Smith Institute; and Stephen Gethins, former SNP MP and professor of Practice in International Relations, St Andrew’s University look at The SNP’s recent troubles.
And Selaine Saxby, Conservative MP, maths graduate and former maths teacher; and Stian Westlake, chief executive of Royal Statistical Society ask whether maths matters.