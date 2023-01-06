We share our opinions on hot topics relating to personal development, work, mindset, and expectations put on women. We also sometimes interview your favorite wo... More
HOW TO GET YOUR BRAND INTO RETAIL STORES & GET BUSINESS FUNDING ft Jamika Martin
On this episode I'm speaking with the founder of Rosen Skincare, Jamika Martin. She's sharing how she got her brand into retail stores, how she got business funding to help scale her business, and so much more!
MORE OF JAMIKA:
Follow on IG: https://www.instagram.com/jamikarose_/?hl=en
Rosen Skincare: https://www.rosenskincare.com/
6/8/2023
56:24
She Left Her Corporate Job for Her TikTok Side Hustle ft Maddie Machado
On this episode, I'm speaking to Maddie Machado, the Career Finesser. She's sharing how she went from working in corporate to leaving her 6 figure job to pursue her side hustle on TikTok, full time.
MORE OF MADDIE:
Follow Maddie on IG: https://www.instagram.com/maddiemacho/?hl=en
Follow Maddie on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@maddie_macho
Career Finesser: https://www.careerfinesse.co/
6/6/2023
1:38:39
The Truth About Starting A Beauty Brand Ft Cynthia Johnson
On this episode, I'm speaking to Cynthia Johnson about the truth about starting a beauty brand. She's explaining the full process of developing your own beauty products and how she started her business as a cosmetic chemist.
MORE OF CYNTHIA JOHNSON:
Follow Cindy J Labs on IG: https://www.instagram.com/cindyjlabs/?hl=en
Follow Cynthia on IG: https://www.instagram.com/cynbot11/?hl=en
Cindy J Labs: https://www.cindyjlabs.com/
The Cosmetic Concept: https://thecosmeticconceptllc.com/
6/1/2023
59:12
She Went Viral On TikTok For Sharing Her Eviction Process After Being Unemployed For 8 Months ft Kiersten Harris
On this episode, I speak to Kiersten Harris about what it was like going viral on TikTok after sharing her eviction process due to the housing crisis and being unemployed for 8 months. She shares what she's been doing for work and how she's recovering from this experience.
MORE OF KIERSTEN HARRIS:
Follow Kiersten on IG: https://www.instagram.com/keyearstun/
Follow her on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@keyearstun
5/30/2023
1:37:11
The Secrets Behind Creating Viral Celebrity Red Carpet Moments + How To Grow Your Brand On Social Media Ft Nana Agyemang
On this episode, Nana Agyemang speaks about how she became a celebrity journalist and reveals the truth behind your favorite red carpet moments. She also explains how she grew The Cut's instagram account to 1 million followers in one year. These tips are a must for anyone that is looking to grow their brand on social media.
MORE OF NANA AND EVERY STYLISH GIRL
Grab your Sip N Slay Ticket: https://sipnslaynyc2023.splashthat.com/
Follow Nana on IG: https://www.instagram.com/itsreallynana/?hl=en
Follow Every Stylist Girl on IG: https://www.instagram.com/everystylishgirl/?hl=en
Every Stylish Girl: https://www.everystylishgirl.com/
