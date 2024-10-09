Since turkey is on our minds this holiday week, we figured it was a good time to check in with some experts on the state of turkey in Texas. Listen...
Episode 89: Josh Crumpton and Edgar Diaz
We Will Not Be Tamed ambassadors Josh Crumpton and Edgar Diaz have been friends for several years. Their friendship has deepened as Josh has taken Edgar under his wing and...
Episode 88: Carter Smith
From navigating sometimes controversial white-tailed deer management issues to determining how best to help coastal fisheries resources recover from the February freeze, it’s all in a day’s work for TPWD...
Episode 87: Meet Josh Crumpton
Josh Crumpton is a 7th generation Texan who owns and operates Spoke Hollow Outfitters and is the primary steward of Spoke Hollow Ranch in Wimberley. Josh is an avid angler...
Episode 86: Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center Celebrates 25 Years of Conservation Outreach
For nearly a quarter-century, the Edwin L. Cox, Jr., Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) in Athens has brought together avid anglers, curious school children, dedicated conservation professionals, and many generous...
