Powered by RND
PodcastsKids & FamilyWe Knows Parenting
Listen to We Knows Parenting in the App
Listen to We Knows Parenting in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

We Knows Parenting

Podcast We Knows Parenting
iHeartPodcasts
Comedian couple Beth Newell (Reductress) and Peter McNerney (Story Pirates) discuss their two children and offer up non-expert opinions on parenting.
Kids & FamilyParentingComedy

Available Episodes

5 of 106
  • We Don’t Knows
    We’ve reached the end (probably). This is it (we think): the final episode of We Knows Parenting (unless we change our minds and come back which is possible). Goodbye forever (or for a lesser amount of time than forever). Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    25:53
  • You Drivin’ Me Crasin
    After last week’s deleted episode debacle things turn around and suddenly feel a little less like the end of the world…. and then Maeven sticks a crasin up her nose. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    49:28
  • Mini We Knows - Brynterview
    This week Peter’s new computer destroys the episode before release. After a full meltdown, Peter picks himself off the floor, cuts together a mini episode with Bryn, then goes back to bed. See you next week. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    12:52
  • Narwal Cake
    This week Beth makes it clear that she doesn’t want to be on your reality show, Peter isn’t so sure, Maeven turns 4 and Bryn destroys a cake. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    44:47
  • You Don’t Get Clothes
    This week Bryn breaks everything, Maeven decides to pee in her pants (a lot) and Beth and Peter brainstorm Coronavirus baby names. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    45:56

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About We Knows Parenting

Comedian couple Beth Newell (Reductress) and Peter McNerney (Story Pirates) discuss their two children and offer up non-expert opinions on parenting.
Podcast website

Listen to We Knows Parenting, Brains On! Science podcast for kids and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

We Knows Parenting: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/28/2024 - 6:42:09 PM