We’ve reached the end (probably). This is it (we think): the final episode of We Knows Parenting (unless we change our minds and come back which is possible). Goodbye forever (or for a lesser amount of time than forever). Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
25:53
You Drivin’ Me Crasin
After last week’s deleted episode debacle things turn around and suddenly feel a little less like the end of the world…. and then Maeven sticks a crasin up her nose. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
49:28
Mini We Knows - Brynterview
This week Peter’s new computer destroys the episode before release. After a full meltdown, Peter picks himself off the floor, cuts together a mini episode with Bryn, then goes back to bed. See you next week. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
12:52
Narwal Cake
This week Beth makes it clear that she doesn’t want to be on your reality show, Peter isn’t so sure, Maeven turns 4 and Bryn destroys a cake. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
44:47
You Don’t Get Clothes
This week Bryn breaks everything, Maeven decides to pee in her pants (a lot) and Beth and Peter brainstorm Coronavirus baby names. Learn more about your ad-choices at https://www.iheartpodcastnetwork.comSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.