Striker Joseph aims to create a distinct sound that sets him apart
In this episode of the We Built Different podcast, host Derrick interviews Striker Joseph, an emerging indie artist. They discuss Striker's journey over the past four and a half years, his psychological approach to music, and how personal pain has shaped his artistry. Striker emphasizes the importance of creating a unique sound and going against the grain in the music industry. He also shares insights on self-reflection, ambition, and the message behind his latest single, 'Deception.' The conversation highlights the challenges and triumphs of being an indie artist in today's music landscape.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/we-built-different/donations
In this episode of the WeBuiltDifferent podcast, host Derrick T. Lewis interviews QueenFe, a multi-talented indie artist. They discuss QueenFe's journey over the past four years, her psychological approach to music and life, and the impact of personal pain on her artistry. QueenFe emphasizes the importance of authenticity in music and shares her experiences of balancing her artist persona with her personal identity.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/we-built-different/donations
--------
17:49
Saint: The Future of Indie Music
In this episode of the WeBuiltDifferent podcast, host Derrick T. Lewis interviews the multi-talented artist Saint. They discuss Saint's journey over the past four years, his psychological approach to music and life, and how personal pain has shaped his artistry. Saint shares insights on integrating personal experiences into his music, the message he hopes to convey to new listeners, and his unique sound that blends various genres. The conversation also touches on self-reflection, personal growth, and the importance of following one's dreams.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/we-built-different/donations
--------
12:43
Princess Kitra Williams - From Pain to Purpose: The Role of Music in Healing
In this engaging episode of the Release Radar podcast, host KAREESH FORREAL interviews gospel artist Princess Kitra Williams. They discuss Kitra Williams's latest project 'When We All Vote', the importance of voting, and how music serves as a universal language that can inspire and uplift. Kitra Williams shares her journey in the music industry, the challenges artists face, and the significance of living life on one's own terms. The conversation emphasizes the need for encouragement and positivity in music and society, while also addressing the evolution of the music industry and the impact of personal experiences on artistic expression.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/we-built-different/donations
--------
37:57
Fade Dresto: A Journey of Growth and Authenticity
In this episode of the We Built Different Podcast, host DERRICK T LEWIS interviews Fade Dresto, an emerging indie artist. They discuss Fade Dresto's journey over the past four and a half years, focusing on personal growth, the psychological approach to music, and the impact of life experiences on his artistry. Fade Dresto shares insights on the importance of authenticity in music, the sacrifices required for success, and the duality of his identity as both an artist and an individual. The conversation highlights the significance of self-expression and the role of pain in creativity, culminating in Fade Dresto's reflections on his music and the audience's interpretation of it.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/we-built-different/donations
The truth is the most potent medicine for humans. The truth reveals, educates, empowers, and injects fear into the light-hearted. The WE BUILT DIFFERENT Podcast provides invaluable educational resources that propel artist's brands to the next level. WE BUILT DIFFERENT Podcast preserves music culture and creates leaders of the new school.Welcome to your "New Millennial Master Class ."Schedule a free conference call here HTTP://dreamhustlewin.com