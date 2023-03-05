We Built A Thing is about making things with our hands, sharing videos about the process, being dads and constantly learning.
We are all part-time makers, d... More
198 - Completely Bear
In this episode, Mark's wall in the man cave is completely bear. Also, he published another in the string of Man Cave videos. Check it out here: https://youtu.be/85gfgPnYCrY . Bruce got his Journeyman rail installed and is working on a spoil board solution. Drew finished up his recording studio. Plus, a ton more! Submit your voice memos with your favorite thing about the show recently. We will air it on episode 200! Email a voice memo to [email protected] This episode is sponsored by OneFinity CNC! We have partnered with them and would love it if you would go to their website and check them out: https://www.onefinitycnc.com/ (we don't have a coupon code at this time, but if you're able to mention that we sent you, it helps!) Become a patron of the show! http://patreon.com/webuiltathing OUR TOP PATREON SUPPORTERS:-Tom's Woodwork -Tim Morrill -Scott @ Dad It Yourself DIY: http://bit.ly/3vcuqmv -Brent Jarvis: https://bit.ly/2OJL7EV -Chris Simonton -Maddux Woodworks YT: http://bit.ly/3chHe2p -Byrom’s Custom Woodworks -Ray Jolliff -Ryder Clark -Deo Gloria Woodworks (Matthew Allen) https://www.instagram.com/deogloriawoodworks/ -Henry Lootens (@Manfaritawood) -Kris -Ben Wilker with Wilker’s Woodcraft -Brad Hoff -Tommy Trease -Will White -Cody Elkins (maker of the Jenny bit) Support our sponsors: MagSwitch: https://mag-tools.com -use code "WBAT" for 10% off SurfPrep: https://www.surfprepsanding.com/?aff=48 -use code "FISHER10" for 10% off RZmask: use code "FISHER10" for 10% off Bits & Bits: use code "FISHER10" for 10% off Starbond: use code "BRUCEAULRICH15" for 15% off Rotoboss: "GUNFLINT" Merlin Moisture Meters: "FISHER10" https://www.merlin-humidification.com/wood-moisture-meters Bidwell Wood & Iron/Atomic Finishes: "BRUCEAULRICH" for 10% off We Built A Thing T-shirts! We have two designs to choose from! (You can get one of these as a reward at certain levels of support) https://amzn.to/2GP04jf https://amzn.to/2TUrCr2 ETSY SHOPS: Bruce: https://www.etsy.com/shop/BruceAUlrich?ref=simple-shop-header-name&listing_id=942512486 Drew: https://www.etsy.com/shop/FishersShopOnline?ref=simple-shop-header-name&listing_id=893150766 Mark: https://www.etsy.com/shop/GunflintDesigns?ref=search_shop_redirect Bruce's most recent video: https://youtu.be/zIcHCEMrtfM Drew's most recent video: https://youtu.be/TPCnYQQO8qI Mark's most recent video: https://youtu.be/soMHqu2TXzI We are all makers, full-time dads and all have YouTube channels we are trying to grow and share information with others. Throughout this podcast, we talk about making things, making videos to share on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, etc...and all of the life that happens in between. CONNECT WITH US: WE BUILT A THING: www.instagram.com/webuiltathingWE BUILT A THING EMAIL: [email protected] FISHER'S SHOP: www.instagram.com/fishersshop/ BRUDADDY: www.instagram.com/brudaddy/ GUNFLINT DESIGNS: https://www.instagram.com/gunflintdesigns Music by: Jay Fisher (Thanks, Jay!)
5/3/2023
58:36
197 - Mancy
197 - Mancy

In this episode, it rained pheasants for Mark. Bruce published a video about making an accent wall. Drew comes up with his own NATO alphabet. Plus, a ton more! Submit your voice memos with your favorite thing about the show recently. We will air it on episode 200! Email a voice memo to [email protected]
4/26/2023
56:44
196 - Powered by Gerbils
196 - Powered by Gerbils

In this episode, Mark published another video about the man cave. Definitely check that out. Bruce pretty much wraps up his master bath and bed renovation. Drew installs a truck bed cover. Plus, a ton more! Submit your voice memos with your favorite thing about the show recently. We will air it on episode 200! Peragon Truck Bed Covers: https://www.peragon.com/ FISHER15 saves 15% on LimitedHD and Platinum models
4/19/2023
1:00:07
195 - The Carbide Beavers
195 - The Carbide Beavers

In this episode, Mark does some birding. Bruce is sore from home improvement. Drew's kidney tries to live up to its calling and become a true stone mason. Plus, a ton more!
4/12/2023
1:01:32
194 - Load Bearing Mirror
194 - Load Bearing Mirror

In this episode, Mark still has piles of snow, but he's not letting that stop him from doing a ton of CNC work. Bruce is in the throws of a bunch of home improvement projects, including a cool accent wall in his bedroom. Drew finally shipped his last laser. Plus, a ton more! https://www.cadencemfgdesign.com/
