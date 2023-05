198 - Completely Bear

In this episode, Mark's wall in the man cave is completely bear. Also, he published another in the string of Man Cave videos. Check it out here: https://youtu.be/85gfgPnYCrY . Bruce got his Journeyman rail installed and is working on a spoil board solution. Drew finished up his recording studio. Plus, a ton more! Submit your voice memos with your favorite thing about the show recently. We will air it on episode 200! Email a voice memo to [email protected] This episode is sponsored by OneFinity CNC! We have partnered with them and would love it if you would go to their website and check them out: https://www.onefinitycnc.com/

We are all makers, full-time dads and all have YouTube channels we are trying to grow and share information with others. Throughout this podcast, we talk about making things, making videos to share on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, etc...and all of the life that happens in between.