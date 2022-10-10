WAYPOINTS is an informative and entertaining podcast for those that fish ... and those that travel to fish. Adventure stories, destination discussions, travel n...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 48
Episode 47 - A Return to Christmas Island: The First Week Back
Christmas Island – the world's largest coral atoll – has a legendary reputation as one of the top destinations in the world for saltwater flats fishing – especially when it comes to massive numbers of bonefish. Also known as Kiritimati Atoll, Christmas is an immense coral outcropping located in the tiny Pacific Ocean Republic of Kiribati. Christmas itself has the greatest land area of any atoll in the world, and the enormous flats system that surrounds this land mass and encompasses the atoll's inner lagoon is home to countless numbers of bonefish, several species of trevally, milkfish, triggerfish, and more. Christmas Island has – until only recently – been completely closed and shut off for more than three years. The country of Kiribati was among the first countries to lock down in the winter of 2020 at the very outset of the Pandemic. Since that time, until early May of 2023, the country has remained 100% closed off to visitors and anglers – longer than any other international fishing destination. In this episode of WAYPOINTS, host Jim Klug talks with angler Tim Rote, who was on the first plane back to Christmas Island for the opening week. After more than three years and one month of the atoll being closed, Tim talks about what the first group back found, and the current state of the atoll, the communities on Christmas, the lodges, and of course the fishery.
5/23/2023
51:24
Episode 46 - FLY FISHING CUBA - Part 2 of 2 with Cuba Travel Expert Kristen Tripp
In the second episode in our two-part series on Cuba, host Jim Klug is joined once again by Kristen Tripp – Yellow Dog Flyfishing's program director for Cuba. Kristen is hands-down the most knowledgeable person in the game when it comes to both traveling in Cuba and fishing Cuba, and she's an incredible resource when it comes to planning or researching a trip to this interesting and – at times –complicated island nation. In this second Cuba episode, we focus on the actual fishing details for Cuba, discussing individual fishing destinations and location options throughout the country, the best time of the year to fish Cuba, the primary species available, the differences between live-aboard operations and land-based programs, and of course lots of talk about gear, equipment and flies for Cuba.
5/8/2023
1:05:34
Episode 45 – FLY FISHING CUBA – PART 1 of 2 With Cuba Travel Expert Kristen Tripp
With recent announcements that the U.S. and Cuban governments are – once again – taking steps to improve relations between the two countries, the logistics and intricacies that affect American fishing travel to Cuba are evolving and changing fast. In this first episode of a two-part series on Cuba, host Jim Klug sits down with Yellow Dog Flyfishing's Cuba Program Director – Kristen Tripp – to talk about what's involved in traveling to the country, and the logistical and legal challenges that still have to be navigated, the current state of affairs in Cuba, and the reality of what's happening on the ground today. Episode one also covers how best to travel to Cuba, who should go, what to expect when traveling in-country, and what we might be able to expect in the years ahead. One of the most knowledgeable and experienced Cuba professionals in the entire world of travel, Kristen Tripp has a deep love for the people and the culture of Cuba, and she understands well the challenges involved in sending anglers to a country that can be both challenging and mesmerizing at the same time.
5/1/2023
59:16
Episode 44 - FLY FISHING IN IRELAND – Part 2 of 2 with Andrew Ryan of Clonanav Fly Fishing
In part two of the Irish episodes, WAYPOINTS host Jim Klug talks with Andrew Ryan – an incredible guide, outfitter, and angler who owns and operates Clononav Fly Fishing in the southern part of Ireland. Andrew has been guiding in Ireland and in other international destinations for over 20 years, and he's developed a reputation as one of the best casting instructors, anglers, and operators in all of Europe. Andrew has built a business, fly shop and outfitting company that could easily compete anywhere in the world, with top guides and a program that delivers exceptional fishing for wild brown trout as well as Atlantic Salmon. Andrew's operation is an excellent option for those looking for a dedicated, legitimate, and extended fishing trip to Ireland that focuses on brown trout and salmon. This is also the best option in the entire country for anglers that want simply add on a day or two of quick fishing when in Ireland for business or a family trip.
10/17/2022
40:42
Episode 43 - FLY FISHING IN IRELAND – Part 1 of 2 with Dominic O’Moron of “The Great Fishing Houses of Ireland”
Dominic O'Moron is the coordinator and chairman of a unique collection of historical fishing operations and angling destinations called "The Great Fishing Houses of Ireland." This collection of 12 historical fishing lodges and sporting properties is unlike anything found in the world of fly fishing, and WAYPOINTS host Jim Klug talks with Dominic about how this network was created, what these destinations offer, and what types of anglers are typically drawn to these operations and lodges. Learn what makes Ireland such a unique fishing destination as Jim and Dominic also cover the geography of fishing options, Irish species, seasons, and traveling throughout the Emerald Isle.
