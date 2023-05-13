Welcome to the WATERSPOUT podcast! The St. Johns River Water Management District created WATERSPOUT as a way to let you hear directly from us about Florida’s wa... More
Ep. 3 - The Division of Water and Land Resources and Lake Apopka
Welcome to this episode of WATERSPOUT! Today we’re going to learn about the restoration of former muck farms that were transformed into a haven for wildlife and recreation: Lake Apopka. We are joined by Dr. Erich Marzolf, the Director of the Division of Water and Land Resources. Learn more about our work at www.sjrwmd.com.
5/9/2023
16:16
Ep. 2 - Water Conservation
Welcome to this episode of WATERSPOUT! Today we’re going to learn about how water conservation is at the core of the St. Johns River Water Management District’s mission of protecting and ensuring the sustainability of Florida’s water supplies. We are joined by the District’s Water Conservation Coordinator, Deirdre Irwin, who spends a majority of her time educating homeowners, landscapers, utilities and local governments about how to reduce water use. Learn more about our work at www.sjrwmd.com.
5/9/2023
16:34
Ep. 1 - Educating the future of water warriors
Welcome to this episode of WATERSPOUT! Today we’re going to learn about how the District is reaching future scientists, engineers and other “Water Warriors.” The District’s Education and Outreach Coordinator, Laura La Beur, oversees a number of these programs. Learn more about our work at www.sjrwmd.com.
Welcome to the WATERSPOUT podcast! The St. Johns River Water Management District created WATERSPOUT as a way to let you hear directly from us about Florida’s water resources. You’ll hear from our staff members about the work they do each day and how that work benefits our shared water resources. We’ll delve into important topics affecting our region’s water, what the District is doing and what you can do to help preserve and protect water.