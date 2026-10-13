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10 episodes
- Have you thought about getting a rain barrel but have questions? What type should you get? How do you install one? Are they even allowed? We talked to an expert from Hernando County on the latest episode of the Water Matters podcast. Hernando County residents can get more information on classes at HernandoCounty.us/RainBarrel. Live in another county? Check out the rain barrel section of WaterMatters.org/Water101
- Whether it’s the water quality of the region’s rivers and lakes or the amount of rain that fell in your backyard, there is a wide variety of data available at your fingertips on our website. In this latest episode of the Water Matters Podcast, staff will talk about some of the data available and walk you through how to find it.
- From the red fox to the white tailed deer, you can find a wide variety of species on District lands. And not just four-legged friends. You’ll find beautiful birds, roaming reptiles and even colorful wildflowers and magnificent trees to observe. Today, we’re going to talk about some of the plants and animals you can find on District lands and some tips for locating and viewing these species.
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- In this informative episode of the Water Matters Podcast, host Michele Sager dives into the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s wide range of free educational resources that support water conservation education across all age groups. Joined by Katherine Munson, a Lead Communications Coordinator and Youth Education Program Manager, the episode highlights practical tools for teachers, students and parents to engage with the District’s mission of protecting water resources. Katherine introduces a variety of resources tailored to educators, such as virtual watershed excursions, engaging videos, worksheets and hands-on activity guides. All materials are designed with state standards in mind, making it easy for teachers to incorporate lessons about the water cycle, aquifer systems, water quality and conservation techniques into their classrooms. Katherine discusses how teachers can benefit from these resources and adapt them to create meaningful lessons that inspire students to think critically about water conservation. One of the standout programs discussed is the Splash School Grant Program, which provides up to $3,000 per K-12 public and charter school within the District. This funding supports unique water-related projects like field trips to local water bodies, the creation of model ecosystems and conservation-focused gardens. Katherine shares inspiring examples of how these grants bring water education to life—students have built habitats, tested water quality and even designed community art installations, all centered on water stewardship. Teachers, parents and students can learn from these innovative projects and consider how they might incorporate similar activities in their own communities. Parents, particularly those who homeschool or lead youth organizations, will find plenty of resources to enrich their child’s education at home. The District offers coloring pages, student workbooks and water quality test kits that allow children to explore water conservation topics interactively. While physical resources are only available for those within the District’s 16-county region, digital resources like PDFs and interactive guides are accessible to anyone. Katherine also explains how to access the H2O Zone, an online learning hub where students can explore water-related topics, from the water cycle to environmental impact, through a user-friendly platform complete with a glossary of key terms. The District also provides opportunities for direct interaction: listeners can invite District experts to visit schools or events, allowing students to learn from scientists and engineers actively working in water management. Katherine emphasizes the value of these visits, as students not only learn from experts but also inspire the District staff with their curiosity and enthusiasm. In addition to student-centered resources, the episode discusses a variety of materials available for the general public. Informational brochures cover topics such as water-friendly landscaping, stormwater systems and water conservation tips for homeowners. These resources, which can be shipped for free within the District or downloaded as PDFs, offer valuable insights for individuals seeking to adopt more sustainable water practices. This episode serves as a comprehensive guide for anyone interested in water education and conservation. Explore the District’s educational tools, discover how splash grants bring projects to life and consider how these free resources can support your educational goals. Visit WaterMatters.org/Education for detailed information and get started on bringing water conservation into your classroom or home.
- Welcome to this episode of the Water Matters Podcast, presented by the Southwest Florida Water Management District! Today, we’re diving deep into one of the most common questions we get from homeowners: How to properly manage your irrigation system.
Whether you’re wondering how often to water your lawn, how much water it needs, or the best type of irrigation for your plants, we’ve got the answers to help you conserve water, maintain a healthy landscape, and navigate Florida’s unique conditions.
In this episode, host Michele Sager is joined by water conservation expert Katherin Munson to tackle frequently asked questions about irrigation and water use at home, covering topics like:
How much water your lawn truly needs.
Current watering restrictions and where to find local guidelines.
The benefits of early morning irrigation to avoid fungal issues.
Smart controllers and rain sensors for efficient watering.
Understanding irrigation zones and different sprinkler types.
How to maintain your irrigation system to avoid leaks and water waste.
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About Water Matters Podcast
Welcome to the Water Matters Podcast! We answer your most popular questions about the work done by the Southwest Florida Water Management District and services offered including new projects, springs protection, water conservation efforts and more. Learn about the many way we serve the community and protect your resources.WebsiteFacebookInstagramLinkedinPodcast website
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