PBS Washington Week with The Atlantic - Full Show

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, Aug. 11, 2023
Donald Trump rails against the Biden administration as his defense team battles it out with the DOJ. Plus, the president heads west aiming to remind voters about his economic and legislative victories. Join The Atlantic editor-in-chief and moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Laura Barrón-López of the PBS NewsHour and Adam Harris of The Atlantic to discuss this and more.
8/12/2023
21:52
Washington Week full episode, Aug. 4, 2023
For the first time, a former American president is charged with conspiring to stay in office after losing an election. But what does the most serious criminal case yet against Trump mean for him, the nation and the 2024 elections? Join guest moderator John Yang, Francesca Chambers of USA Today, Carrie Johnson of NPR, Hugo Lowell of The Guardian and Jeff Mason of Reuters to discuss this and more.
8/5/2023
24:46
Washington Week full episode, July 28, 2023
Donald Trump’s legal issues worsen as he faces a likely second federal indictment. Plus, questions linger over the future of one of the most influential Republicans in Washington. Join guest moderator William Brangham, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post, Leigh Ann Caldwell of The Washington Post and Anita Kumar of Politico to discuss this and more.
7/29/2023
25:16
Washington Week full episode, July 21, 2023
Donald Trump is put on notice by the special counsel related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. His legal cases will challenge the justice system, presidential election process and democracy. Join moderator Laura Barrón-López, Dan Balz of The Washington Post, Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic, Fin Gomez of CBS News and Sadie Gurman of The Wall Street Journal to discuss this and more.
7/22/2023
24:50
Washington Week full episode, July 14, 2023
President Biden notches wins expanding NATO and smoothing over tensions as Speaker McCarthy navigates a turbulent week after right-wing Republicans add culture war issues to typically bipartisan legislation. Join moderator Lisa Desjardins, Leigh Ann Caldwell of The Washington Post, Francesca Chambers of USA Today, Nia-Malika Henderson of CNN and Scott Wong of NBC News to discuss this and more.
About PBS Washington Week with The Atlantic - Full Show
For 50 years, Washington Week has been the most intelligent and up to date conversation about the most important news stories of the week. Washington Week is the longest-running news and public affairs program on PBS and features journalists -- not pundits -- lending insight and perspective to the week's important news stories.