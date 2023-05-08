PBS Washington Week with The Atlantic - Full Show

Washington Week full episode, Aug. 4, 2023

For the first time, a former American president is charged with conspiring to stay in office after losing an election. But what does the most serious criminal case yet against Trump mean for him, the nation and the 2024 elections? Join guest moderator John Yang, Francesca Chambers of USA Today, Carrie Johnson of NPR, Hugo Lowell of The Guardian and Jeff Mason of Reuters to discuss this and more.