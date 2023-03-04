Join Tom Mullen for a look back at when emo was an unknown word, its relevance now and speaks to those deeply involved with the emo/punk/hardcore/post-hardcore ... More
#223 - Braid (25th Anniversary of "Frame & Canvas")
Today on the podcast are the members of Braid talking about their 25th Anniversary and tour for Frame & Canvas. I thought it’d be funny to interview them in order asking similar questions about the album, their feelings on resisting this record, the remixing of the album from J Robbins, and touring. What’s amazing is everyone gave different answers and memories. Plus, the secret gem of the episode is worth listening through the whole thing I promise you. I had each person describe the other band members in one word. The answers they give are insightful, sweet, and hilarious. First up is Todd Bell, then Bob Nanna, Chris Broach, then finishing up with Damon Atkinson. What’s amazing listening back to these interviews is how different everyone is but how they need a vote of 4 to decide anything as Braid. They’re back, ready to rock again. Lastly, please stay for Damon’s stories which had me laughing and a great set closer to the episodes. We hadn’t spoken before for the pod, so we had a little extra time to chat. This was an absolute blast to do and put together. Thanks to Polyvinyl, Tito and the dudes for being game to have some fun.
5/8/2023
2:29:02
#222 - Sohrab Habibion (Edsel, Kids for Cash, Obits, SAVAK)
Today on the podcast we welcome Sohrab Habibion from Edsel, Kids for Cash, Obits and SAVAK. Sohrab also filmed a ton of shows back in the day in the DC area and his YouTube channel is full of amazing performances from a time when many shows weren’t filmed. We tap about his time in NYC, DC, bands, his musical life that continues to this day.Sohrab's YouTube Channel
4/24/2023
1:09:27
#221 - Rich Balling (The Sound of Animals Fighting)
Today on the podcast we welcome Rich Balling from The Sound of Animals Fighting, Hospital Gown, Pyramids, and RX Bandits. Rich and I reconnected recently as we last crossed paths during my days at Equal Vision during The Sound of Animals Fighting release “Lover, the Lord Has Left Us…” back in 2006. Now The Sound of Animals Fighting has a new EP called “APESHIT” out on Born Losers Records. Rich and I discuss his career balancing music, collaboration and his day job. Old shows he saw growing up in LA, plus his amazing knack as a teacher in real life to provide some real knowledge about listening to your heart, your mind, and realities we face as creative people. And yes, we talk emo. It’s a podcast about emo.
4/17/2023
45:36
#220 - Melody Caudill (Career Woman)
Today on the podcast we welcome Melody Caudill. She’s the name behind Career Woman, that’s currently partnering with the fabulous Lauren Records. You may recognize the last name. Melody is the daughter of Jeff Caudill from Gameface and a new band called Low Coast.All that to say, Melody recently released a song called “Patience (I Like You)” that blew me away. Jeff had been sending me her music since she began writing and I was always intrigued with how a rock star’s daughter could go down the same path when most often times they rebel and do something opposite.I threw out the idea to chat with them together. Melody and I kicked Jeff out after about 20 minutes or so and got talk directly about her musical journey, writing process, her wants and dreams. For those listening, Melody is a freshman in college and way the hell ahead of how I was at her age and it was an absolute joy to hear her perspective on things in life and music. She even played Gilman Street in SF recently. Can’t get any cooler than that.To learn more about Melody’s music search out Career Woman on all the socials or through Lauren Records.
4/10/2023
1:07:04
#219 - M.C. Taylor (Hiss Golden Messenger, Ex-Ignota)
Today on the podcast, we welcome M.C. Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger and Ex-Ignota. They may have never crossed your path. That’s ok. Upon further inspection, a singer songwriter signed to Merge may bring more questions than answers. We met through a post I made on Instagram. I went, why does that name seem familiar. I reached out and after recognizing the name of his old band on Ebullition called Ex-Ignota, which were a hardcore band from the 90s in Goleta/Santa Barbara area. Fittingly, I took a drive up recently to see him perform in Santa Barbara and speak in person for the podcast. MC was insanely generous with his time and even shouted out the podcast to the crowd during the show.You’ll hear about how M.C. had house shows that would make anyone yearn for a time machine and a love for the early days of emo that was super deep and I learned a ton from him about his position in the scene and where he is today and how it shaped him. His past may be in hardcore and emo with his pedal full on a now full time career as a musician as Hiss Golden Messenger, which we talk about at length. You can hear it in his songs, there’s a little hardcore in em and after this episode it’ll be even more clear.