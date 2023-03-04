#219 - M.C. Taylor (Hiss Golden Messenger, Ex-Ignota)

Today on the podcast, we welcome M.C. Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger and Ex-Ignota. They may have never crossed your path. That’s ok. Upon further inspection, a singer songwriter signed to Merge may bring more questions than answers. We met through a post I made on Instagram. I went, why does that name seem familiar. I reached out and after recognizing the name of his old band on Ebullition called Ex-Ignota, which were a hardcore band from the 90s in Goleta/Santa Barbara area. Fittingly, I took a drive up recently to see him perform in Santa Barbara and speak in person for the podcast. MC was insanely generous with his time and even shouted out the podcast to the crowd during the show.You’ll hear about how M.C. had house shows that would make anyone yearn for a time machine and a love for the early days of emo that was super deep and I learned a ton from him about his position in the scene and where he is today and how it shaped him. His past may be in hardcore and emo with his pedal full on a now full time career as a musician as Hiss Golden Messenger, which we talk about at length. You can hear it in his songs, there’s a little hardcore in em and after this episode it’ll be even more clear.