Warfighters United Episode 10 - State Quartermaster Barry Walters
Host Eric Calley interviews VFW State Quartermaster and Vietnam Veteran Barry Walters about his 47 months in Vietnam and the mistreatment of our service members from a divided Nation. They also talk about the 50th Anniversary of Vietnam, Agent Orange, the Pact Act, Claim Sharks, and the VFW National Home. For all Veterans from any era, this is a very heartfelt interview on how Vietnam Veterans have stood watch to ensure that no one would treat our service members the way they were treated in the late 60's, early 70's. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
1:10:33
Warfighters United Episode 09 - Vetserve.us with Maj Chris Buck (Ret) and Maj Victor Diaz(Ret) (FINAL)
Host Eric Calley interviews Maj Chris Buck and Maj Victor Diaz about Vetserve.us to help Veterans with financial planning, VA Home loans and much more. At VetServe, we honor your service by helping you achieve the American Dream. Our team specializes in VA home loans, financial planning for veterans, and real estate solutions designed specifically for military families and those who’ve served. Founded by veterans and community leaders, VetServe provides the expert guidance you need to build a secure future for yourself and your family.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
33:42
Warfighters United Episode 08 - Major Christopher Buck
Host Eric Calley talks to Maj Christopher Buck. He's a retired Marine and Mustang and they discuss his years in the Marine Corps, his multiple deployments and transition out to become a top financial advisor in the Midwest.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
35:57
Warfighters United Episode 07 - Jake Rademacher
Host Eric Calley talks with Jake Rademacher, film producer of the 2009 "Brothers at War." The film depicts the toll that life-threatening work and separation take on the parents, siblings, wives and children of the soldiers. Fourteen years later he produced "Brothers After War" where Jake Rademacher reunites with his brothers and fellow soldiers from his Iraq embed revealing a unique perspective on war's impact and the transition from active warriors to veterans. Listen as Host Eric Calley discusses Jake's first hand accounts and what it is like as the two movies go full circle with the after affects of War. A must listen to for Veterans, wives and children of Veterans and all who have served.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
42:36
Warfighters United Episode 06 - Gunnery Sergeant Nick Popoditch (FINAL)
Host Eric Calley speaks with Gunnery Sergeant Nick Popoditch also known as the "Cigar Marine." Gunnery Sergeant Popoditch tells his first hand story of the Persian Gulf War experience as well as his tours in Iraq 2003 and 2004 where his company helped take down the Statue of Saddam at Firdos Square. He also spoke on the fight that nearly cost him his life in Fallujah in April of 2004. His never quit or give up attitude helped him inspire many to be better and not use their disabilities as a crutch. Now he's a fixture at Focus Marines foundation, a 7 day program at no cost to the Veterans who apply, and is making a difference throughout the Nation ensuring the Marines ethos of "never leave a Marine behind and Always faithful to God,Country, and the Corps" alive.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
"Warfighters" United is a raw and inspiring podcast hosted by Marine Lance Corporal Eric Calley, a Veteran advocate from Lyons, MI. It shares powerful first-hand Veteran stories, highlights essential services, and explores the challenges and triumphs of life after military service. Each episode features real voices from the Veteran community and experts offering vital resources on mental health, career transition, benefits & support.