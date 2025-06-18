Warfighters United Episode 06 - Gunnery Sergeant Nick Popoditch (FINAL)

Host Eric Calley speaks with Gunnery Sergeant Nick Popoditch also known as the "Cigar Marine." Gunnery Sergeant Popoditch tells his first hand story of the Persian Gulf War experience as well as his tours in Iraq 2003 and 2004 where his company helped take down the Statue of Saddam at Firdos Square. He also spoke on the fight that nearly cost him his life in Fallujah in April of 2004. His never quit or give up attitude helped him inspire many to be better and not use their disabilities as a crutch. Now he's a fixture at Focus Marines foundation, a 7 day program at no cost to the Veterans who apply, and is making a difference throughout the Nation ensuring the Marines ethos of "never leave a Marine behind and Always faithful to God,Country, and the Corps" alive.