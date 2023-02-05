Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Deanna Yates of WannabeClutterFree.com
The Wannabe Minimalist Show is for people who are tired of the chaos in their life, but not sure this whole "minimalism thing" will work for them and their busy...
The Wannabe Minimalist Show is for people who are tired of the chaos in their life, but not sure this whole “minimalism thing” will work for them and their busy... More

  • The Secret to a Calm Home Life: These Routines and Boundaries
    Do you feel like your house is always a mess no matter how much you try to clean it up? Does it stress you out? Do you feel like you’re constantly spinning in circles moving from one mess to the other?I totally get it. I used to struggle with that too. The laundry pile never seemed to end, there were always dirty dishes in the sink, the piles just seemed to move from one area to another, but never really disappear. And at the end of the day, I was rewarded with every home cooks favorite question…what’s for dinner?But, I found a way to make it easier! Of course I’m going to tell you to create some simple systems so that you can be more organized, but the game changer is putting boundaries around these systems.When you have a system in place, it's like having a step-by-step guide for getting things done. You'll be amazed at how much easier it is to keep your space organized and tidy, whether you're cooking meals, doing laundry, or just trying to keep everything in order.And when you’re ready to take it to the next level, you can combine these routines with boundaries - that’s where the real peace of mind comes in.This episode of Wannabe Minimalist will also help you discover:3 routines that can make a big difference in your homeHow creating boundaries gives you mental clarityWhy it’s important to combine routines with boundariesA simple way to get your family on boardMy favorite way to make a meal plan easier*********************Links mentioned in this episode (some may be affiliate links):Get more show notes (including links to all the statistic sources) at wannabeclutterfree.com/150The Home Systems Power Pack - This digital library is jam-packed with actionable workbooks, guides, pdfs, worksheets and more so you can start to make real progress in your home!Tidy Home Academy - When you're ready to take your home & life to the next level, Tidy Home Academy will get you there. This life-changing course will help you declutter, organize, & create systems so your home can run on autopilot.Wannabe Minimalist Family - come join my private group filled with amazing people just like you who are on their journey toward minimalism and simplifying.*********************Music: Fresh Lift by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com*********************Subscribe & ReviewAre you subscribed to Wannabe Minimalist? If you’re not, I want to encourage you to do that today. I don’t want you to miss an episode. I’m adding a bunch of bonus episodes to the mix and if you’re not subscribed there’s a good chance you’ll miss out on those.And if you enjoyed today’s episode, it would make my day if you left me a review on Apple Podcasts too. Those reviews help other people find my podcast and they’re also fun for me to go in and read. Let me know what your favorite part of the podcast is. Thank you!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/26/2023
    30:36
  • An Award-Winning Designer’s Secret for Clutter Free Cohesion with Adina Hall
    Do you love interior design shows on tv? Do you wish you could channel some of that energy and inspiration into your own home?Well, today you are in luck.I invited my friend Adina to join me on the podcast to talk me through her design process and give us a peek behind the curtain into how designers look at spaces and make them feel cohesive.And while I know some designers can go overboard and clutter up a space, Adina likes to keep things clutter free, beautiful, and functional.Adina Hall is a licensed Architect in the State of Illinois and an Interior Designer with 18 years of experience.Adina’s experience in project design, construction and management ensures the integration of design concepts, functionality and technical systems in one harmonious final design.With a contagious passion for design, she enjoys designing and delivering spaces that are uplifting and emotive, while creating one-of-a-kind environments for work, play or leisure.This episode of the Wannabe Minimalist Show will also help you discover:What goes into the expert design processHow to mix and match stylesA designer’s super knack for making things come togetherDesign faux pas to avoidTips to make a rental look and feel great too*********************Links mentioned in this episode (some may be affiliate links):Get more show notes and ALL THE LINKS atwannabeclutterfree.com/149Adina Hall DesignFollow Adina on InstagramTidy Home Academy - This life-changing course will help you declutter, organize, & create systems so your home can run on autopilot.The Home Systems Power Pack - A digital library is jam-packed with actionable workbooks, guides, pdfs, worksheets and more so you can start to make real progress in your home!Wannabe Minimalist Family - come join my private group filled with amazing people just like you who are on their journey toward minimalism and simplifying.*********************Music: Fresh Lift by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com*********************Subscribe & ReviewAre you subscribed to Wannabe Minimalist? If you’re not, I want to encourage you to do that today. I don’t want you to miss an episode. I’m adding a bunch of bonus episodes to the mix and if you’re not subscribed there’s a good chance you’ll miss out on those.And if you enjoyed today’s episode, it would make my day if you left me a review on Apple Podcasts too. Those reviews help other people find my podcast and they’re also fun for me to go in and read. Let me know what your favorite part of the podcast is. Thank you!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/19/2023
    41:36
  • 5 Daily Habits to Simplify Your Busy Life with Gretchen Dow
    Being a mom is a busy, overwhelming, and often self-sacrificing job. However, we know that in order to be a better mom, wife, and person we need to take care of ourselves.But, how are we supposed to make the time when there is so little time left in our already jam-packed days?That’s where habits come in. But, not just any habits.We need the right habits.My guest this week on Wannabe Minimalist is here to help us with those habits.Gretchen Dow is a mom, podcaster, wife and owner of Wellness by Gretchen who lives with her family in South Australia.She helps moms who are starting their health journey create habits, increase their energy and reduce cravings so that they can reach a healthy weight.Gretchen is also the host of the healthy, happy and thriving mama podcast where she shares her best tips, strategies and actionable steps to help you get started in your health journey.This episode of the Wannabe Minimalist Show will also help you discover:5 habits every woman should implement to simplify their lifeHow to implement a routine with an irregular scheduleTips for creating more time in your scheduleWhy habits are so importantThe difference between habits and routines*********************Links mentioned in this episode (some may be affiliate links):Get more show notes and ALL THE LINKS at wannabeclutterfree.com/148Gretchen's free resourcesTidy Home Academy - This life-changing course will help you declutter, organize, & create systems so your home can run on autopilot.The Home Systems Power Pack - A digital library is jam-packed with actionable workbooks, guides, pdfs, worksheets and more so you can start to make real progress in your home!Wannabe Minimalist Family - come join my private group filled with amazing people just like you who are on their journey toward minimalism and simplifying.*********************Music: Fresh Lift by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com*********************Subscribe & ReviewAre you subscribed to Wannabe Minimalist? If you’re not, I want to encourage you to do that today. I don’t want you to miss an episode. I’m adding a bunch of bonus episodes to the mix and if you’re not subscribed there’s a good chance you’ll miss out on those.And if you enjoyed today’s episode, it would make my day if you left me a review on Apple Podcasts too. Those reviews help other people find my podcast and they’re also fun for me to go in and read. Let me know what your favorite part of the podcast is. Thank you!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/12/2023
    43:57
  • Simple Ways to Boost Self Esteem & Reach Your Goals with Risa Williams
    One of the things I discovered as an adult was that it's much harder to maintain a high level of self esteem than it had been when I was younger.No one is there to offer you praise on a regular basis. And then once I became a parent, I had to make bigger decisions without training or prior experience so it was tough to know if I was making the right choices.All of that takes a toll on your confidence and makes it harder to reach your goals - no matter how big or small they might be.Thankfully, my guest this week on Wannabe Minimalist is well versed in helping people, like us busy moms, with boosting our self esteem.Risa Williams is a clinical psychotherapist and a productivity coach, specializing in time management tools and anxiety reduction skills in Los Angeles.She's the author of the self-help book series, The Ultimate Toolkits for Psychological Wellbeing, which includes: The Ultimate Anxiety Toolkit, The Ultimate Self-Esteem Toolkit, and The Ultimate Time Management Toolkit.She's also the host of The Motivation Mindset Podcast, which features productivity tools and examples of how they work in real life. She's been featured in Forbes Magazine, Business Insider, Parade Magazine, Real Simple, Wired Magazine, and HuffPost, and she writes articles for Breathe Magazine.This episode of the Wannabe Minimalist Show will also help you discover:How to wrap yourself in kindnessTips for talking to yourselfWhat you can do to notice your strengthsA unique look at how we balance our highs and lowsPractical ways to boost your self esteem*********************Links mentioned in this episode (some may be affiliate links):Get more show notes and ALL THE LINKS at wannabeclutterfree.com/147Risa’s WebsiteRisa’s BooksTidy Home Academy - This life-changing course will help you declutter, organize, & create systems so your home can run on autopilot.The Home Systems Power Pack - A digital library is jam-packed with actionable workbooks, guides, pdfs, worksheets and more so you can start to make real progress in your home!Wannabe Minimalist Family - come join my private group filled with amazing people just like you who are on their journey toward minimalism and simplifying.*********************Music: Fresh Lift by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com*********************Subscribe & ReviewAre you subscribed to Wannabe Minimalist? If you’re not, I want to encourage you to do that today. I don’t want you to miss an episode. I’m adding a bunch of bonus episodes to the mix and if you’re not subscribed there’s a good chance you’ll miss out on those.And if you enjoyed today’s episode, it would make my day if you left me a review on Apple Podcasts too. Those reviews help other people find my podcast and they’re also fun for me to go in and read. Let me know what your favorite part of the podcast is. Thank you!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/5/2023
    44:04
  • Finding the Right Place to Donate Your Decluttered Stuff
    In the private Facebook group, a member recently asked about how to let go of the need to find the perfect recipient for the items she is decluttering. This has become a road block for her and is keeping her from letting go of her stuff and enjoying the benefits of a clutter free life.And if there is one thing I know, it’s that when one person has a question, others do too.They might ask it in a slightly different way, but the question is still there. Perhaps you’ve dealt with the guilt of letting something go in the past because it was expensive. Or maybe you want to make sure your donation doesn't end up in the landfill. Or perhaps you have a sentimental attachment to something and while you no longer want the item in your home you still care what happens to it.The way it generally comes up is that you want your stuff to go to a good home…whatever that means.This week’s podcast episode starts with a look at a few reasons behind why we feel this way and then gives you 4 ways to take action and start making those donations.This episode of the Wannabe Minimalist Show will also cover:What is the helper’s high and how it affects donatingA little known tip for success when giving to a Buy Nothing Group4 ways to find the right person to give toMy favorite hack for avoiding Buyer’s RemorseA simple shopping tip to stave off clutter in the first place*********************Links mentioned in this episode (some may be affiliate links):Get more show notes (including links to all the statistic sources) at wannabeclutterfree.com/146The Home Systems Power Pack - This digital library is jam-packed with actionable workbooks, guides, pdfs, worksheets and more so you can start to make real progress in your home!Tidy Home Academy - When you're ready to take your home & life to the next level, Tidy Home Academy will get you there. This life-changing course will help you declutter, organize, & create systems so your home can run on autopilot.Wannabe Minimalist Family - come join my private group filled with amazing people just like you who are on their journey toward minimalism and simplifying.*********************Music: Fresh Lift by Shane Ivers - https://www.silvermansound.com*********************Subscribe & ReviewAre you subscribed to Wannabe Minimalist? If you’re not, I want to encourage you to do that today. I don’t want you to miss an episode. I’m adding a bunch of bonus episodes to the mix and if you’re not subscribed there’s a good chance you’ll miss out on those.And if you enjoyed today’s episode, it would make my day if you left me a review on Apple Podcasts too. Those reviews help other people find my podcast and they’re also fun for me to go in and read. Let me know what your favorite part of the podcast is. Thank you!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    3/29/2023
    28:28

About Wannabe Minimalist Show

The Wannabe Minimalist Show is for people who are tired of the chaos in their life, but not sure this whole “minimalism thing” will work for them and their busy family. Through personal stories and guest appearances, this podcast will help you discover how to live with a minimalist mindset without having to throw EVERYTHING away. It’s practical, doable, and simple for those of us that wannabe minimalist.

Wannabe Minimalist Show: Podcasts in Family