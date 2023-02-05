Simple Ways to Boost Self Esteem & Reach Your Goals with Risa Williams
One of the things I discovered as an adult was that it's much harder to maintain a high level of self esteem than it had been when I was younger.No one is there to offer you praise on a regular basis. And then once I became a parent, I had to make bigger decisions without training or prior experience so it was tough to know if I was making the right choices.All of that takes a toll on your confidence and makes it harder to reach your goals - no matter how big or small they might be.Thankfully, my guest this week on Wannabe Minimalist is well versed in helping people, like us busy moms, with boosting our self esteem.Risa Williams is a clinical psychotherapist and a productivity coach, specializing in time management tools and anxiety reduction skills in Los Angeles.She's the author of the self-help book series, The Ultimate Toolkits for Psychological Wellbeing, which includes: The Ultimate Anxiety Toolkit, The Ultimate Self-Esteem Toolkit, and The Ultimate Time Management Toolkit.She's also the host of The Motivation Mindset Podcast, which features productivity tools and examples of how they work in real life. She's been featured in Forbes Magazine, Business Insider, Parade Magazine, Real Simple, Wired Magazine, and HuffPost, and she writes articles for Breathe Magazine.This episode of the Wannabe Minimalist Show will also help you discover:How to wrap yourself in kindnessTips for talking to yourselfWhat you can do to notice your strengthsA unique look at how we balance our highs and lowsPractical ways to boost your self esteem*********************Links mentioned in this episode (some may be affiliate links):Get more show notes and ALL THE LINKS at wannabeclutterfree.com/147Risa's WebsiteRisa's BooksTidy Home Academy - This life-changing course will help you declutter, organize, & create systems so your home can run on autopilot.The Home Systems Power Pack - A digital library is jam-packed with actionable workbooks, guides, pdfs, worksheets and more so you can start to make real progress in your home!Wannabe Minimalist Family - come join my private group filled with amazing people just like you who are on their journey toward minimalism and simplifying.