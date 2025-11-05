Powered by RND
PodcastsHistoryLETTERS FROM MITCH
LETTERS FROM MITCH
LETTERS FROM MITCH

Mitch
HistoryNews
LETTERS FROM MITCH
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • DICK CHENEY IS DEAD: But His Legacy of Executive Power Is Not
    DICK CHENEY IS DEAD: But His Legacy of Expanding Executive Power Is Not.Support the show
    --------  
    16:24
  • IN PRAISE OF THE OLD
    I Don't Believe In Ghosts, But I See ThemSupport the show
    --------  
    14:10
  • THE MAKING OF MONSTERS
    A Buddhist ghost story featuring Fragment by Lafcadio Hearn.
    --------  
    14:46
  • AUTUMN
    Henry David Thoreau's Autumnal TintsSupport the show
    --------  
    19:07
  • A FIRE IN THE GARDEN
    Sitting through confrontation.Support the show
    --------  
    18:14

About LETTERS FROM MITCH

A place where Mitch Jeserich tells stories and keeps in touch.
Podcast website
HistoryNewsPolitics

