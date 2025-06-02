Powered by RND
Education
WALK WITH HIM
WALK WITH HIM

Barbara Morgan Gardner
Education Self-Improvement Religion & Spirituality Christianity
WALK WITH HIM
  • Elder Dale G. Renlund - Personal Preparation to Meet the Savior
    This week on Walk with Him, Michelle Craig joined me to talk about Elder Renlund's general conference talk from April 2025! 
    1:05:14
  • Elder S. Mark Palmer and President Steven J. Lund
    "Return to Me that I May Heal" Elder Mark Palmer "Divine Authority, Sublime Young Men" President Steven Lund
    1:03:45
  • Elder Andersen - Cherishing Life
    "Cherishing Life" Elder Andersen Thank you Jenet Erickson for joint me in this sacred and important discussion today regarding the sacredness of life.
    1:03:14
  • “Right Before Our Eyes” Elder Rasband “My Love for the Savior is my Why” Elder Giménez
    What or Who is your Why? "Right Before Our Eyes" Elder Rasband "My Love for the Savior is my Why" Elder Giménez Why temples, why missionary work, why education? Why study the scriptures, why pray, why fast or pay tithing? What do you do that is most important to you and Why do you do it?
    1:02:30
  • “Draw Near Unto Me” - President Henry B. Eyring
    "Draw Near Unto Me" President Eyring What are you doing to iteratively and intentionally walk with Him and become like Him? What a sacred and inspiring talk and discussion. 
About WALK WITH HIM

Enhance your study of General Conference and strengthen your testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ as you join with Elaine Dalton, Barbara Morgan Gardner and  community in an uplifting, grounded, and fun gospel discussion.  Each week we carefully define, study and analyze the doctrines and principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ from these inspired talks coupled with the Come, Follow Me weekly scripture study.  We also share personal application, experiences in Church leadership, family, community, missions, etc.,   We'd love to have you join us! 
Education Self-Improvement Religion & Spirituality Christianity Spirituality

