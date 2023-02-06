Walk On Wisdom was started by Michael Chandler to answer your questions. Michael is not only the #5 UFC lightweight in the world, but he is also a father, entre... More
Available Episodes
5 of 20
TUF Reaction Show Ep. 1 with Russell Dickerson | Presented By CarShield
The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 is finally here! That means that we are also kicking off episode 1 of my TUF Reaction Show! Russell Dickerson is a multi-platinum country recording artist and I am lucky enough to call him my friend. We break down episode 1 of The Ultimate Fighter together and talk about what was going through my head, how the season is unfolding so far, and more.
To enter my giveaway, click the link here.
This episode is brought to you by our friends at CarShield. Click the link here to learn more.
My new signature Melin hat just dropped! You can check that out here.
You can shop my apparel here.
Check out my fitness app with my exclusive workouts here.
5/31/2023
56:15
TUF 31 Pre Show With Michael Chandler Brought To You By CarShield
TUF 31 Week is here! In this episode I break down what is to come with my reaction show to TUF 31 where I coach against Conor McGregor. We have a giveaway launching that I talk about in this episode, and we give a preview of what I experienced on the show and what to expect in the coming weeks! Be sure to subscribe so that you won't miss an episode!
5/29/2023
47:12
Walk On Wisdom Episode 17 | Plans After McGregor Fight, Burnout, Break-Up Advice
In this episode, we answer your questions spanning a wide variety of topics. We talk relationship advice when dealing with a break-up, why I chose Mizzou, my plans after the McGregor fight, and more. If you would like me to answer your question, email it to [email protected]
5/23/2023
38:48
Walk On Wisdom Episode 16 | Failing College, TUF 31 Talk, Facing Confrontation
In this episode, we answer your questions spanning a wide variety of topics. We get a question from the significant other of one of my TUF fighters, we talk about failure, and how to deal with confrontation, especially with someone you care about. If you would like me to answer your question, email it to [email protected]
5/16/2023
1:09:53
Walk On Wisdom Episode 15 | Overcoming Obesity, Becoming A Man, Motivation Through Depression
In this episode, we answer your questions spanning a wide variety of topics. We talk about becoming the best version of yourself, MMA training, at what point a boy becomes a man, and much more. If you would like me to answer your question, email it to [email protected]
Walk On Wisdom was started by Michael Chandler to answer your questions. Michael is not only the #5 UFC lightweight in the world, but he is also a father, entrepreneur, christian, and a walk on. Michael has lots of experience with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, and uses this podcast as a way to bring value through his experiences to his listeners. If you would like Michael to answer your question, send it to [email protected]