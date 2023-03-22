Chervin Jafarieh is regarded by many as one of the most respected and influential health experts in the world. Join him on a raw unfiltered introspective journe... More
#25 Unlock Hidden Messages and Ancient Wisdom with Robert Edward Grant
Unlock the hidden messages and ancient wisdom within on Episode 25 of Wake The Fake Up. Join Chervin and Robert Edward Grant on this powerful episode exploring the secrets of connection to source and the creatrix we live in, hidden patterns, how we define our perception, and how to access source codes.
4/21/2023
1:11:14
#24 Jungle Living Is The Best with David Avocado Wolfe
Experience the mana, magic and life force of the island of Kauai while Chervin and David drop into the symbiotic relationship between human and nature, and the opportunity we have to cultivate ourselves and reach our highest potential through stewarding the Earth.
3/29/2023
29:17
#23 The Teachings of Rudolph Steiner with David Avocado Wolfe
Get ready for a loaded episode! Chervin and David Avocado Wolfe go deep on many of Steiner's teachings that have shaped their perspective on life.
3/22/2023
1:18:03
#22 The Medicine You Need Is Growing Outside Your Door with Doug Wolkon
You are in for a treat! In this conversation, Chervin and long time friend and Co-founder of Kauai Farmacy, Doug Wolkon share many of Nature's greatest codes for longevity and well being, how to find balance in living a natural lifestyle, navigating raising children in the modern day schooling and food systems, and how to diversify your food experience to harness the strength and resiliency that Nature so divinely embodies.
3/22/2023
47:43
#21 The Price Paid For Becoming An NFL Athlete with Eben Britton
Ex-NFL Athlete Eben Britton shares the story of his childhood dream coming true and the price paid for loosing himself in the pursuit of that dream.
Chervin Jafarieh is regarded by many as one of the most respected and influential health experts in the world. Join him on a raw unfiltered introspective journey into the human psyche and spirit. Featuring compelling conversations with some of the world's top athletes and experts in the fields of eastern and western medicine, biochemistry, epigenetics, physiology, finance, nutrition, detoxification, sustainable living practices, plant medicines, and more. Wake the Fake Up reminds listeners of the power that one can cultivate in their lives by innerstanding their own faculties and deepening their connection to self. Discover the keys to living the best life ever during these transformational 60-90 minute podcast episodes.
