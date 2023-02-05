Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano

Everyone thinks Christy Carlson Romano had a storybook career. That she just sprang into Disney Channel stardom overnight, made millions, and lived happily afte... More
Available Episodes
5 of 60
The Child Actor Crisis with Dr. Bruce Perry
Today on Vulnerable, I have the opportunity to talk with the brilliant Dr. Bruce Perry. Dr. Perry is a teacher, clinician, and researcher in children’s mental health.
Dr. Perry shares all about the complexities of childhood trauma, and we explore how that manifests in the entertainment industry. We dig into how advocacy is often seen as a hindrance in Hollywood, how child actors are given little to no protection in the industry, and the hope that these realities might change for the better one day.
How are celebrities often dehumanized? What is a common dynamic between child actors and their parents? Why do so many child actor stories end in tragedy? Join us now.
You can follow Dr. Perry on Twitter at @BDPerry
Follow me, Christy Carlson Romano on Instagram @thechristycarlsonromano and TikTok @christcarlsonromano, subscribe to my YouTube channel, and follow Brendan Rooney on Instagram @thebrendanrooney and TikTok @brendanrooney.
Be sure to follow Vulnerable @thevulnerablepodcast on Instagram and TikTok. You can watch the video version on my YouTube channel.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/2/2023
53:06
“That’s So Raven” Star Anneliese van der Pol Speaks Out on Substance Abuse and Child Acting
Today on Vulnerable, I get to chat with the one and only Anneliese van der Pol! Anneliese is an actress and singer best known for her role as Chelsea Daniels on “That’s So Raven” and “Raven’s Home,” as well as her time as Belle on Broadway’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
She opens up about her experiences on “That’s So Raven” and shares what it was like reprising her role for “Ravens Home.” She also talks about her relationship with Raven-Symoné, her Hollywood hookups, and why child actors are such easy targets for substance abuse.
What role in “That’s So Raven” did Anneliese initially audition for? Which Disney star taught Anneliese about sex? Join us to find out!
You can follow Anneliese van der Pol on Instagram at @anneliesevanderpol.
Follow me, Christy Carlson Romano on Instagram @thechristycarlsonromano and TikTok @christcarlsonromano, subscribe to my YouTube channel, and follow Brendan Rooney on Instagram @thebrendanrooney and TikTok @brendanrooney.
Be sure to follow Vulnerable @thevulnerablepodcast on Instagram and TikTok. You can watch the video version on my YouTube channel.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/25/2023
54:41
Juliana Joel on Making History as Disney’s First Openly Transgender Actress
Today on Vulnerable, I chat with Juliana Joel! Juliana made history by being Disney Channel’s first openly transgender actress through her role as Nikki in “Raven’s Home.”
She discusses the lack of positive trans representation in the industry while growing up, how she accidentally outed herself in high school and now, confidently owning her identity.
What advice did Raven give Juliana when she walked on the Disney Channel set? How did she deal with the negative press? Listen now!
You can follow Juliana Joel on Instagram at @thejulianajoel, on Twitter at @thejulianajoel and on TikTok at @thejulianajoel.
Follow me, Christy Carlson Romano on Instagram @thechristycarlsonromano and TikTok @christcarlsonromano, subscribe to my YouTube channel, and follow Brendan Rooney on Instagram @thebrendanrooney and TikTok @brendanrooney.
Be sure to follow Vulnerable @thevulnerablepodcast on Instagram and TikTok. You can watch the video version on my YouTube channel.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/18/2023
58:01
Nathalia Ramos' Transition from Bratz Actress to Political Powerhouse
Today on Vulnerable, I chat with Nathalia Ramos! Nathalia is a former actress and current Associate Director for Studio B at Berggruen Institute in Los Angeles. She is best known for her role as Yasmin in the movie “Bratz” and as Nina in the Nickelodeon television series, “House of Anubis.”
She talks about her transition from actress to political content creator and merging her two passions in her role at Berggruen Institute. She shares her experiences filming the movie “Bratz,” the moment she realized she wanted to pursue a career outside of acting and her mission to make knowledge sexy. Nathalia also tells an unbelievable story about meeting two of the most talented stars in Hollywood that you don’t want to miss.
Is Nathalia still friends with her co-stars from Bratz? How did Christy play a role in the evolution of Nathalia’s career? Tune in now!
You can follow Nathalia Ramos on Instagram at @nathaliaramos, on Twitter at @nathalia73 and on TikTok at @nathaliaramos82.
Follow me, Christy Carlson Romano on Instagram @thechristycarlsonromano and TikTok @christcarlsonromano, subscribe to my YouTube channel, and follow Brendan Rooney on Instagram @thebrendanrooney and TikTok @brendanrooney.
Be sure to follow Vulnerable @thevulnerablepodcast on Instagram and TikTok. You can watch the video version on my YouTube channel.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/11/2023
1:03:18
Lavagirl Actress Taylor Dooley on Childhood Trauma and Finding Her Voice
Today on Vulnerable, I chat with actress and children’s rights activist, Taylor Dooley! Taylor made her debut into the industry with her role as Lavagirl in The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.
She opens up about her experiences as a child actor, and shares some of her most traumatic moments on set. She also talks about her relationship with her mom, advocating for change in Hollywood and reprising her role as Lavagirl on We Can Be Heroes.
What did Matthew Lawrence warn her about on the set of National Lampoon? Did she actually get along with Taylor Lautner? How has becoming a mom helped her process her trauma? Listen now!
You can follow Taylor Dooley on Instagram at @taydools and on Twitter at @taylordooley.
Follow me, Christy Carlson Romano on Instagram @thechristycarlsonromano and TikTok @christcarlsonromano, subscribe to my YouTube channel, and follow Brendan Rooney on Instagram @thebrendanrooney and TikTok @brendanrooney.
Be sure to follow Vulnerable @thevulnerablepodcast on Instagram and TikTok. You can watch the video version on my YouTube channel.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Everyone thinks Christy Carlson Romano had a storybook career. That she just sprang into Disney Channel stardom overnight, made millions, and lived happily after. Spoiler alert, she didn’t! There were countless failures along the way and there still are. The Vulnerable Podcast is an invitation to hang out every week with Christy as she invites friends, celebrities, and experts for in-depth conversations discussing the good, the complicated, the beauty of being human, and what it means to be vulnerable. Join Christy every Tuesday as we navigate the ups and downs of her guests’ paths to success. Be sure to follow Vulnerable on Instagram and TikTok @TheVulnerablePodcast. You can watch the video version on Christy’s YouTube Channel.
Listen to Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano, The John Campea Show Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.
Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano: Podcasts in Family