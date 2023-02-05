Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano

Nathalia Ramos' Transition from Bratz Actress to Political Powerhouse

Today on Vulnerable, I chat with Nathalia Ramos! Nathalia is a former actress and current Associate Director for Studio B at Berggruen Institute in Los Angeles. She is best known for her role as Yasmin in the movie "Bratz" and as Nina in the Nickelodeon television series, "House of Anubis." She talks about her transition from actress to political content creator and merging her two passions in her role at Berggruen Institute. She shares her experiences filming the movie "Bratz," the moment she realized she wanted to pursue a career outside of acting and her mission to make knowledge sexy. Nathalia also tells an unbelievable story about meeting two of the most talented stars in Hollywood that you don't want to miss. Is Nathalia still friends with her co-stars from Bratz? How did Christy play a role in the evolution of Nathalia's career? Tune in now!