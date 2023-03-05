Super Special: Alice Spencer (with Vanessa Wilkie, Author of A Woman of Influence: The Spectacular Rise of Alice Spencer in Tudor England)

It's a super special! This time we're joined by Vanessa Wilkie, author of the new biography A WOMAN OF INFLUENCE: THE SPECTACULAR RISE OF ALICE SPENCER IN TUDOR ENGLAND. This book has crossover with the Vulgar History episode about Anne Stanley Countess of Castlehaven, in that, Alice Spencer was Anne Stanley's mother. She was also the wife of VH fav Ferdinando Stanley, and also a member of the Spencer family you may know from Princess Diana's whole deal. Learn more about the book and buy a copy here Info about Vanessa's role and research at the Huntington Library Listen to the Vulgar History episode about Alice's daughter, Anne Stanley Countess of Castlehaven, here