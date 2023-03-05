A feminist women's history comedy podcast about the scandalicious stories of people from olden times. Hosted by Ann Foster. More
Super Special: Queen Charlotte and Race (with Dr. Brooke Newman and Stacey Murrell)
The new Netflix series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story adapts the real-life story of Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, presenting her as a Black woman living in 18th-century England. There have long been rumours about Charlotte's real-life Black ancestry. To understand this complex situation, I sat down with two experts to learn more.
** Content warning: at around 1:33:25, the derogatory racial term "mulatto" is used twice, in a historical context. **
Stacey Morrell is a Ph.D. candidate at Brown University. Stacey works on the western Mediterranean throughout much of the Middle Ages (c.900-1520), with a particular emphasis on the relationship(s) between gender, sexuality, and power.
Learn more about Stacey Murrell and her work
YouTube video of Stacey's presentation on Madragana (her part is from 1:00:15 to 1:26:46)
Follow Stacey on Twitter @theamyrlinseat
Dr. Brooke Newman is an Associate Professor of history at Virginia Commonwealth University. She is a historian of early modern Britain and the British Atlantic, with a current special interest in the history of slavery, the abolition movement, and the British royal family.
Learn more about Dr. Newman and her work
Follow Dr. Newman on Twitter @DrBrookeNewman
Vulgar History is an affiliate of Bookshop.org, which means that a small percentage of any books you click through and purchase will come back to Vulgar History as a commission. Use this link to shop there and support Vulgar History.
5/5/2023
1:51:20
Catherine de'Medici, Queen of France: Part Three (with Lana Wood Johnson)
All scandalicious things must come to an end, and so it is with the unrelentingly wild saga of Catherine de'Medici. But how will she score on the Fredegund Memorial Scandilicous Scale???
Here's a link to Lana Wood Johnson's two YA novels: Books by Lana Wood Johnson
References:
Blood, Fire & Gold: The Story of Elizabeth I & Catherine de'Medici by Estelle Paranque
The Rival Queens: Catherine De' Medici, Her Daughter Marguerite de Valois, and the Betrayal That Ignited a Kingdom by Nancy Goldstone

5/3/2023
1:10:28
Super Special: Like, Literally, Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad English (with Valerie Fridland)
This week we're talking about the history of language with Dr. Valerie Fridland, author of the new book Like Literally Dude: Arguing for the Good in Bad English. Valerie has a PhD in linguistics and is a Professor and former Director of Graduate Studies in the Department of English at the University of Nevada in Reno.
Learn more about Valerie and her book here
Click to buy a copy on Bookshop.org
Tits Oit For Trans Rights http://vulgarhistory.com/donate
--

4/28/2023
1:11:08
Catherine de'Medici, Part Two (with Lana Wood Johnson)
The second part of Catherine de’Medici’s story, or, how do you solve a problem like De Guises?
Here's a link to the fundraiser: Tits Out For Trans Rights
Here's a link to Lana Wood Johnson's two YA novels: Books by Lana Wood Johnson
References:
Blood, Fire & Gold: The Story of Elizabeth I & Catherine de'Medici by Estelle Paranque
The Rival Queens: Catherine De' Medici, Her Daughter Marguerite de Valois, and the Betrayal That Ignited a Kingdom by Nancy Goldstone
--

4/26/2023
59:23
Super Special: Alice Spencer (with Vanessa Wilkie, Author of A Woman of Influence: The Spectacular Rise of Alice Spencer in Tudor England)
It's a super special! This time we're joined by Vanessa Wilkie, author of the new biography A WOMAN OF INFLUENCE: THE SPECTACULAR RISE OF ALICE SPENCER IN TUDOR ENGLAND.
This book has crossover with the Vulgar History episode about Anne Stanley Countess of Castlehaven, in that, Alice Spencer was Anne Stanley's mother. She was also the wife of VH fav Ferdinando Stanley, and also a member of the Spencer family you may know from Princess Diana's whole deal.
Learn more about the book and buy a copy here
Info about Vanessa's role and research at the Huntington Library
Listen to the Vulgar History episode about Alice's daughter, Anne Stanley Countess of Castlehaven, here
Tits Out For Trans Rights fundraiser vulgarhistory.com/donate
--

