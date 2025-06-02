Powered by RND
Science
Voices of Open Space
Boulder County Parks &amp; Open Space
  • The Origin Story
    🎙️ Episode Title: The Origin StoryEpisode Description: Welcome to the debut episode of Voices of Open Space, celebrating 50 years of Boulder County Parks & Open Space. Melissa and Tina, longtime colleagues, take listeners on a journey through the landscapes, legacies, and bold vision that launched one of the most renowned open space programs in the country. From mountain peaks to agricultural plains, discover how leadership, local action, and community values shaped the open spaces we cherish today.📌 Show Notes:In this episode:Boulder County’s unique geography and ecological diversityWhat “open space” means—and why it mattersKey moments in open space history, from the 1960s to the 1990s:The Blue LineThe Comprehensive PlanFounding of the Parks & Open Space Department (1975)The pivotal 1993 sales tax voteReflections from Melissa and Tina’s decades in real estate and planningAcknowledging Indigenous communities and the legacy of colonizationVisionary leaders like Ron Stewart and Carolyn HolmbergEarly landmark acquisitions: Betasso Preserve, Rock Creek Farm, Walden PondsThe 50th anniversary theme: Rooted and ReachingMentioned in this episode: ⁠Boulder County Open Space 50th Anniversary⁠⁠Boulder County Comprehensive PlanParks & Open Space Advisory CommitteeBoulder County Parks & Open Space, Parks and Trails webpageComing up in future episodes:What Makes Us UniqueInnovations in Open SpaceVolunteer Programs: The Heart of Our MissionThe Values That Shape Our WorkConservation EasementsWhat it takes to manage 107,000+ acres of public land🎧 Subscribe to Voices of Open Space on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you listen.
About Voices of Open Space

Welcome to the Boulder County Parks & Open Space Podcast — a storytelling series that explores the heart of our open spaces and the people who care for them. Through conversations with experts, volunteers, staff, authors, and community members, we shine a light on the work of conservation, sustainability, and community stewardship. Each episode brings to life the values, challenges, and triumphs behind preserving and managing our public lands while fostering deeper connections between people and place.
