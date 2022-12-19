Violating Community Guidelines featuring Brittany Broski and Sarah Schauer follows two internet-hardened succubabes as they explore all corners of the wild and ... More
Live From Los Angeles: YouTuber Merch
'Tis the season! So let's celebrate the last show of the tour, live from Los Angeles, as Brittany and Sarah present their Holiday Gift Guide –– YouTuber Edition!
12/23/2022
Live From Nashville: Yelp Reviews
"I had the time of my life at the Violating Community Guidelines Live Show in Nashville, Tennessee. The jokes they told about Yelp Reviews were so funny I peed my pants three times. 5/5 stars."
12/22/2022
Live From Philadelphia: Manifestation Tiktok
4444 1111 3333 7777, interact three times to claim these numbers. Manifestation is REAL, and Brittany and Sarah come to you live from Philadelphia to talk to you, SPECIFICALLY, to talk about it. You were meant to see this.
12/21/2022
Live From Brooklyn: Online Dating
From horrible bios, to catfishing, to ghosting, we've all been victims of online dating. Brittany and Sarah come to you live from the groin of New York to discuss dating horror stories.
12/20/2022
Live From Boston: Mark Zuckerberg
The meme of Daddy Zuck, how why & who the man behind Facebook came to be. Real or robot? Is he even human? Brittany and Sarah come to you live from Boston to talk about Mark Zuckerberg.
About Violating Community Guidelines with Brittany Broski and Sarah Schauer
Violating Community Guidelines featuring Brittany Broski and Sarah Schauer follows two internet-hardened succubabes as they explore all corners of the wild and wacky web.
From firearm sales on Facebook Marketplace to AI Influencers on Instagram to deep fakes on Tiktok and Twitter, this podcast will have you asking “is this allowed?” but more importantly, “is this legal?” Each week you’ll follow these two uncertified experts as they explore the shadowbanned, taboo, or downright weird content you won’t see on your For You Page.
Make sure you’re alone, lock the door, put some headphones on, turn down the brightness, open a private browser, and check the user agreement because we’re Violating Community Guidelines.
