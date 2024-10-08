Powered by RND
AXS TV
Have you ever wondered what albums your favorite artists listen to? Join host Eric Young as he sits down with musicians, actors, and comedians to take a deep di...
  • The One With Frankie Kazarian
    TNA wrestler Frankie Kazarian sits down with Eric Young to discuss his love of music and review his top 5 albumsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    20:58
  • The One With Dusty Slay
    Comedian Dusty Slay talks about his eclectic music and comedic influences with host Eric Young after hunting down his top 5 albumsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    20:46
  • The One With Kat Von D
    Tattoo artist and musician Kat Von D sits down with host Eric Young to discuss her unique top 5 albumsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    20:26
  • The One With Steve Vai
    Guitarist Steve Vai discusses his favorite classic and contemporary music with host Eric Young after choosing his top 5 records.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    20:14
  • The One With Gavin Rossdale
    Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale joins host Eric Young to take a deep dive into his top 5 recordsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    20:54

About Vinyl Obsession The Podcast

Have you ever wondered what albums your favorite artists listen to? Join host Eric Young as he sits down with musicians, actors, and comedians to take a deep dive into their Vinyl Obsession as they discuss their top albums. 
