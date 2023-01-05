#35: E-Myth - Why most small businesses don't work and what to do about it

This episode is all about small business and entrepreneurship. The E-Myth by Michael E Gerber is always near the top of the most recommended business book list.Topics IncludeVinh and Ali's entrepreneurial journey - How this book has shaped us over the yearsThe Technician, The Manager and The Entrepreneur.The different stages of entrepreneurship. Why McDonald's is so amazing.Working on your business vs working in it. The six rules to win at business The importance of processes and systems.