Vinh Giang is one of the world's top keynote speakers and communication teachers. Ali Terai is the Founder and CEO of Future Golf, an award winning passion busi...
#38: Start With Why
#38: Start With Why

This episode explores the classic bestseller, Start With Why by Simon Sinek.Topics IncludeLessons we've learnt about leadershipThe WHY behind what Vinh and Ali doThe Golden Circle - Why, How, WhatThe difference between manipulation and inspirationHow to find your 'why' by finding the pieces of the puzzle and collecting all the dots. The Celery test - using what aligns with you to guide your decisionsLeadership is a combination of art and science
8/1/2023
1:34:28
#37: 48 Laws of Power
#37: 48 Laws of Power

This episode explore The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene. Topics IncludeWhy is power important?Trusting friends vs using enemiesMake your accomplishments seem effortlessInfection - avoid the unhappy and unluckyMaster the art of timing Take bold action Reinventing yourself
5/1/2023
2:12:48
#36: The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People
#36: The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People

In this episode Vinh and Ali dig into the classic The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, by Stephen R CoveyTopics IncludeProactivity vs Reactivity - choice and control Golden eggs and the goose Circle of influence Quadrant 2 Thinking Our habits and being honest with how important they are to usCreating Win / Win outcomes The emotional bank account - credits and debits Sharpening our toolsSynergy and alignment in our lives
3/31/2023
2:00:40
#35: E-Myth - Why most small businesses don't work and what to do about it
#35: E-Myth - Why most small businesses don't work and what to do about it

This episode is all about small business and entrepreneurship. The E-Myth by Michael E Gerber is always near the top of the most recommended business book list.Topics IncludeVinh and Ali's entrepreneurial journey - How this book has shaped us over the yearsThe Technician, The Manager and The Entrepreneur.The different stages of entrepreneurship. Why McDonald's is so amazing.Working on your business vs working in it. The six rules to win at business The importance of processes and systems.
2/28/2023
1:45:48
#34: Think Again - The art of changing the way we think
#34: Think Again - The art of changing the way we think

In this episode Vinh and Ali dig into the book Think Again by Adam Grant.Topics IncludeHippo - Questioning the highest paid persons opinion Rethinking and unlearningHaving a challenge network to increase the quality of your moves. The power of expert advice from multiple sourcesThe value of imposter syndromeManaging overconfidence and aligning confidence with the appropriate tools and skill level Humility and how it help us become more open to a wider range of perspectives4 key negotiation tactics Upgrading your operating system Chris Pratt following Vinh on social media
