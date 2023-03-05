Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Victory the Podcast
ActionPark Media
Available Episodes

5 of 190
  • One on One with Emmanuelle Chriqui
    With Doug and Dillon out of the studio today, Connolly and Emmanuelle deep dive into Emmanuelle’s 20+ years in the entertainment business!
    5/3/2023
    1:20:34
  • Recapping Adrian Grenier and the Live Show in Phoenix
    Doug's back in action, and the guys sit for the first time since Adrian Grenier's visit to APM to discuss both podcasts and the live shows in Phoenix!
    4/26/2023
    1:01:24
  • Chinatown / Jerry Ferrara [RE-BROADCAST 10/27/20]
    Back by popular demand, a RE-BROADCAST of Chinatown with Jerry Ferrara. Doug Ellin is sick and on the road to recovery, the boys will be back next week in playoff form!
    4/19/2023
    52:46
  • Adrian Grenier
    No caption needed.
    4/12/2023
    1:23:30
  • Charlie Sheen Returns
    Charlie Sheen joins the guys to discuss his experience on the "Ramble On" pilot and the upcoming live show in Phoenix.
    4/5/2023
    1:03:32

About Victory the Podcast

Join Emmy winning Entourage creator, Doug Ellin and Emmy nominated star Kevin Dillon, for a weekly comedy podcast, where they relive the hit HBO show, one episode at a time. Each week, they will deep-dive discuss, an episode of Entourage. Featuring behind the scenes stories, as well as thoughts about their 50 plus years combined Hollywood experiences. Podcast producer, Kevin Connolly, (also an Entourage cast member) will pop in periodically, for color, as will many of your favorite guest stars and cast members. Funny and dramatic, from the guys who brought you the definitive TV show about Hollywood, this is one not to miss.
