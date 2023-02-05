Vibing Well with Dr. Stacy (A Functional Medicine Approach to Healing)

Dr. Stacy, a traditional Naturopath who specializes in Functional Medicine, is answering your questions in regards to health and healing. From hormones to gut h... More
#022 Oxalates, Migraines, and Gluten Cross Reacting Foods
In this episode, I discuss oxalates (either inborn or external sources).Oxalic acid can be found on and OAT test here, or you can request one with my interpretation here. I talk about what foods are the top offenders for oxalates, how to start removing them properly, how they are connected to ASD, and inborn errors that can contribute to their formation.We also discuss root causes of Migraines.I, of course, also like to look at gut and toxin load as these are the top offenders, supporting the liver and drainage, and avoiding inflammatory foods. Also, thinking about exposures in your home, VOCs, mold and air filtration. This is my favorite air filter I use daily. I also talk about mitochondrial support. This is "the one" from quicksilver that I enjoy. Liver support is also highly encouraged. This is what I generally start with for liver support as well as castor oil packs. Lastly, we talk about gluten cross reactors, or foods that the body "tags" as gluten. If you want to see what your reactivity is to gluten and non gluten containing foods, you can run a wheat zoomer. For more info, follow me on IG @dr.stacy.ndEmail me questions/topics at [email protected]
5/2/2023
42:07
#021 Methylation, MTHFR, and the Folic Acid Connection with Chronic Conditions
In today's episode, we chat about methylation, why it is imperative to support, how to test if you have any SNPs, (you can find that testing here.) It is important to look at toxin load, I use a Total Tox test for this. It is also super important to look at inflammation and possible gut imbalances if a nutrient imbalances. I use an OAT test for that. I also discuss Folic Acid and how it interrupts your methylation. It is imperative to support with a methylated folate, something that is bioavailable to the human body and that doesn't block important receptors (especially if you or someone you know has SNPs or symptoms of methylation errors.) Follow me for more info on IG @dr.stacy.nd for more on these issues and the labs I run on my clients!
4/11/2023
44:36
#020 Men's Health - Low Testosterone, Sleep Apnea, Chronic Kidney Disease, Mouth Breathing, Halitosis, Cannabis vs. Alcohol
In this episode, we talk all things Men's Health;We discuss Low T; causes, symptoms, things to start supporting.We discuss looking at liver detoxifcaiton as well as estrogen and toxin load. Those labs can be found here:https://www.vibewellness.biz/testingIt is no only important to look at hormones, but toxin load when it comes to environmental toxins and endocrine disruptors when it comes to hormonal health. We also discuss chronic kidney disease. Insulin Resistance is a huge player here. So wearing a CGM can be very supportive. I love Nutrisense for this. You can save $25 off of your first month with code: DRSTACYND25We discuss mouth breathing, here is a database for myofunctional therapists here to supporting the structural component of this. We lastly discuss cannabis vs. alcohol, so I will link two resources here. The first is my podcast episode on the systemic effects of alcohol, which you can find here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/vibing-well-with-dr-stacy-a-functional-medicine/id1611155385?i=1000580751942Secondly, the brain scan study I was referring to in regards to brain again can be found here: https://www.amenclinics.com/blog/largest-brain-study-of-62454-scans-identifies-drivers-of-brain-aging/For more info, follow me on IG @dr.stacy.ndQuestions can be sent to [email protected]: THIS PODCAST DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICEThe information, including but not limited to, text, graphics, images and other material contained on this website are for informational purposes only. No material on this site is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on this show
3/21/2023
42:07
#019 How Stress Affects the Thyroid, Lyme and Coinfections, What Body Odor Means About Your Systemic Health
In this episode, I discuss how chronic stress down regulates the thyroid and how it must be considered when healing it!I talk about cortisol levels which can be assessed on a DUTCH (4 point) This can be found here. I also discuss the importance of mineral levels, I use and HTMA test to assess these. This can be found here. I then discuss Lyme and Coinfections, when it comes to Lyme- it is important to know that it doesn't't run alone. Looking at coinfections, underlying gut issues, drainage, all of these must be assessed when treating Lyme. (Also, we don't start with Lyme!)Lastly, I discuss body odor and what it means when it comes to your systemic health! I always start with a toxin test to clean up from the inside out!I also talk abut red light therapy, sauna, and epson salt baths/lymphatic movement to support detoxification. Here are a few of my favorites when it comes to drainage support:Castor Oil Packs:https://shop.queenofthethrones.com/drstacyndTherasage:Code: DRSTACY for 10% offhttps://www.therasage.com/?rfsn=6701944.26322f&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6701944.26322fFor more questions, follow me on IG @dr.stacy.nd or email me at [email protected]
2/28/2023
42:07
#018 Type 3 Diabetes, Eczema/Psoriais, Body Fat and What It is Telling You, and How Your Partner Affects Your Health
In this episode, I discuss Type 3 Diabetes (Neurodegenerative Diseases/Early Onset Dementia), what the risk factors are, what you can prevent, and how to start looking at your options if you are experincing or have a family history of these conditions.I talk about a CGM to measure blood sugar- this is the one I use: NutrisenseYour $25 off the first month discount can be applied at checkout with code DRSTACYND25I also talk about looking at toxin load and the heavy metal connection. Thes labs can be found here. Lastly, I talk about Bodybio Balance Oil and PC Oil to support healthy fats and protect against neuroinflammation.We then talk about skin issues and what to look at when it comes to gut inflammation. I run a GImap or and OAT test to assess these things. Those can be found here.We also discuss liver suport. Here are some of my favorites for this! (Remember, what the bile can't clear, comes to the surface of the skin).Next, we discuss bodyfat and what it means in certain areas. (Everywhere from your cheeks to your knees!) Lastly, we talk about how you and your partner affect each other's heath- so we talk about a few things I see clinically as well as some studies that I came across!The red light that I love is from Therasage. Code DRSTACY for 10% off.Thank you for your questions and support and follow me on IG as I share labs, case studies, and much more!Dr. Stacy
Dr. Stacy, a traditional Naturopath who specializes in Functional Medicine, is answering your questions in regards to health and healing. From hormones to gut healing and everything in between - listen in as she shares stories of her own healing journey, what she sees clinically, and what she has researched to give you the most up to date answers when it comes to healing holistically.