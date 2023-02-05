Vibing Well with Dr. Stacy (A Functional Medicine Approach to Healing)

#018 Type 3 Diabetes, Eczema/Psoriais, Body Fat and What It is Telling You, and How Your Partner Affects Your Health

In this episode, I discuss Type 3 Diabetes (Neurodegenerative Diseases/Early Onset Dementia), what the risk factors are, what you can prevent, and how to start looking at your options if you are experincing or have a family history of these conditions.I talk about a CGM to measure blood sugar- this is the one I use: NutrisenseYour $25 off the first month discount can be applied at checkout with code DRSTACYND25I also talk about looking at toxin load and the heavy metal connection. Thes labs can be found here. Lastly, I talk about Bodybio Balance Oil and PC Oil to support healthy fats and protect against neuroinflammation.We then talk about skin issues and what to look at when it comes to gut inflammation. I run a GImap or and OAT test to assess these things. Those can be found here.We also discuss liver suport. Here are some of my favorites for this! (Remember, what the bile can't clear, comes to the surface of the skin).Next, we discuss bodyfat and what it means in certain areas. (Everywhere from your cheeks to your knees!) Lastly, we talk about how you and your partner affect each other's heath- so we talk about a few things I see clinically as well as some studies that I came across!The red light that I love is from Therasage. Code DRSTACY for 10% off.Thank you for your questions and support and follow me on IG as I share labs, case studies, and much more!Dr. Stacy