Veterans Helping Veterans Podcast

The HadI.com story in about 7 minutes. How HadIt.com came to be.
8:00
Hadit Podcast Special Basser Hour with guest Mr. Ray Cobb and James Cripps.
Join us as Ray,James,Jerrel and I discuss the following VA issues.
The Caregiver program.
Va Home Health
The Mission Act that allows some veterans to use outside providers.
And the recently signed Haven Act.
1:24:00
Hadit Podcast Special Basser Hour Special "Celebrating the Spouses and Cregivers
We will be giving credit to the spuoses and care givers who work hard assisting their veterans. They are often overlooked.
1:02:00
Dr Bash on radiculopathy during a Special Basser Hour
We will be discussing radilculopathy.
It is a condition related to nerves associated with spine injuries.
1:01:00
Higher level review on a Special Basser Hour
Dr Craig Bash will assist us as we discuss the higher level review. What does it take to win at that level. Dr Bash will tell us his experiences dealing with the Dro's who do these reviews.
Join us