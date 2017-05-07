Veteran Resource Podcast was created to introduce veterans to Veteran Service Organizations. There are literally thousands of VSO’s out there, each with a diff... More
111 Jennifer Watson and Julie Riggs - Serving Together
Jennifer Watson - Jennifer is ServingTogether’s Veteran Peer Navigator. She proudly served in the United States Air Force and is an OIF/OEF service-connected combat veteran. She understands the needs of the veteran community and has made it her mission to provide support and resources to her fellow veterans and their families. Jennifer received her Bachelors of Science degree in Criminal Justice at the University of Baltimore as well as her Masters of Science degree in Forensic Science: High Tech Crimes. Julie Riggs - Julie is ServingTogether’s Program Manager. She brings to the position a boots on the ground perspective with over 10 years’ experience working with military and veterans in the nonprofit sector. As the wife of a United States Naval Chief Petty Officer, she is dedicated to providing our nation’s veterans and families access to the tools and resources they need. Julie holds a BA in English from San Jose State University in California. ServingTogether was created to simplify access to the wealth of resources and veterans organizations in the National Capital Region and beyond that were created for those who have served and their families.
7/19/2017
26:25
110 Doug McCormick - Family Inc.
Doug McCormick is a Managing Partner and Co-Founder of HCI Equity Partners. Mr. McCormick has been an active investor in numerous markets to include aerospace, defense, distribution, food services, packaging, manufacturing and outsourced business services. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board for AmercareRoyal and Summit Interconnect and as a board member of Naumann/Hobbs Material Handling, Inc. and Quadel Consulting Corporation. Before founding HCI Equity, Mr. McCormick worked at Thayer Hidden Creek,Thayer Capital and the Investment Banking Division of Morgan Stanley & Co. He also served as a Captain in the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division. As author of Family Inc., Mr. McCormick is committed to empowering others through financial literacy with a focus on the veteran community. His writing on financial literacy and veteran economic empowerment have been covered by leading media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The NY Times, USA Today, PBS, Time, Fast Company and The Motley Fool. Mr. McCormick serves as the Chairman of the Board for Bunker Labs and a member of the Board of Directors for Team RWB. He is a 2011 Henry Crown Fellow, and a Founding Member of Capital For Children. Mr. McCormick received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Support the podcast!
7/7/2017
33:42
109 John Yori - United Soldiers and Sailors of America
As a Division Staff Officer and Flotilla Commander with the United States Coast Guard - Flotilla Washington One Auxiliary, John has over 16 years experience in the landscape design and installation industry and holds two degrees from the University of Maryland. Over the past 10 years, John worked in the Washington, DC metro area with a major landscape design and installation firm before deciding to share his skills, experience and knowledge in the landscape industry to help affect change by hiring and training our veterans and thus, providing them with a good job and an above average pay scale for the industry. Military service members bring with them a unique and positive influence on the private sector workforce including the military values of honor, integrity and commitment to excellence. Successfully sponsoring “Military Appreciation Nights” in various venues around D.C., John's new landscape venture managed not only to raise much needed essential items for our wounded heroes but also succeeded in bringing about a higher level of awareness to ordinary Americans who previously did not understand the immense need for their assistance and participation. In early 2013, realizing that this need required the commitment of a non-profit organization, John partnered with Chris McDonald, a Navy veteran, to establish United Soldiers and Sailors of America, a Veteran Service Organization. Through streamlined programs and services, USASOA is having a direct impact on the overall quality of life of our wounded, ill and injured veterans and their families by providing them with the essential items, goods and resources to live a healthy, dignified life. The USASOA mission is clearly summed up in its motto, “In Gratitude For Their Sacrifice".
7/5/2017
50:31
108 Dwayne Paro - T.E.A.M. Vets program
Dwayne Paro is very committed and passionate about supporting transitioning Veterans. He is a combat Veteran who served in the Air Force for 8 years and has spent the past 19 years supporting the federal government as a contractor in Washington DC area. Through his dedication, perseverance, self-discipline, integrity and solid leadership skills he has progressed to be a Chief Information Officer for a Federal Aerospace Engineering firm. Using his Military and Executive experiences he has been able to step out as an Entrepreneur and establish Landmark Life Coaching in response to a support gap that exists for Veterans. Due to his passion for supporting Veterans he has built a T.E.A.M Vets program that is focused on filling the gap that exists between what the Veterans Administration can provide and what transitioning Veterans need to create and lead a fulfilling and empowering life that honors their duty and sacrifice. He is the host of the Charlie Mike podcast which highlights the business successes of various combat veteranpreneurs.
6/30/2017
32:20
107 Andrew Marr - Warrior Angels Foundation
Andrew Marr is a Special Forces Green Beret, Co-Founder and CEO of Warrior Angels Foundation, is on the leadership team of Warrior Soul, and Co-Host’s the Warrior Soul Podcast with Chris Albert. Andrew is married to Becky, the love of his life, and together they have five children. The Warrior Angel symbolizes a brave and experienced fighter of exemplary virtue. We do the right thing, not for promise of reward or fear of punishment, but simply because it’s the right thing to do. This is the way of the Warrior Angel. WAF MISSION: Warrior Angels Foundation provides a personalized assessment and treatment protocol, which pinpoints - and, more importantly, treats - the underlying condition for U.S. Military Service Members and Veterans who have sustained a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) while in the line of duty. WAF VISION: To inspire and empower bold action To challenge the status quo To offer superior alternatives To Free the Medically Oppressed Until There Are None
