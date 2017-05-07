109 John Yori - United Soldiers and Sailors of America

As a Division Staff Officer and Flotilla Commander with the United States Coast Guard - Flotilla Washington One Auxiliary, John has over 16 years experience in the landscape design and installation industry and holds two degrees from the University of Maryland. Over the past 10 years, John worked in the Washington, DC metro area with a major landscape design and installation firm before deciding to share his skills, experience and knowledge in the landscape industry to help affect change by hiring and training our veterans and thus, providing them with a good job and an above average pay scale for the industry. Military service members bring with them a unique and positive influence on the private sector workforce including the military values of honor, integrity and commitment to excellence. Successfully sponsoring “Military Appreciation Nights” in various venues around D.C., John's new landscape venture managed not only to raise much needed essential items for our wounded heroes but also succeeded in bringing about a higher level of awareness to ordinary Americans who previously did not understand the immense need for their assistance and participation. In early 2013, realizing that this need required the commitment of a non-profit organization, John partnered with Chris McDonald, a Navy veteran, to establish United Soldiers and Sailors of America, a Veteran Service Organization. Through streamlined programs and services, USASOA is having a direct impact on the overall quality of life of our wounded, ill and injured veterans and their families by providing them with the essential items, goods and resources to live a healthy, dignified life. The USASOA mission is clearly summed up in its motto, “In Gratitude For Their Sacrifice".