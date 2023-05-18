Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Very Really Good in the App
Listen to Very Really Good in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsComedy
Very Really Good

Very Really Good

Podcast Very Really Good
Podcast Very Really Good

Very Really Good

Kurtis Conner
add
Hi, I'm Kurtis Conner! Every week, I talk about stuff that I think is funny. Enjoy! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/veryreallygood...
More
Comedy
Hi, I'm Kurtis Conner! Every week, I talk about stuff that I think is funny. Enjoy! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/veryreallygood...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 221
  • Episode #221 - Most Insane Voicemail Ever
    Bonus Episodes on patreon: https://patreon.com/veryreallygood Crazy episode this week where we talk about me in variety magazine, miranda sings controversy, some dating app dms with the most insane voicemail ever!!! Follow Me: https://instagram.com/kurtisconner/ https://twitter.com/kurtisconner   https://youtube.com/@kurtisconner/⁠ VRG theme song by Erkle Hannson @erkle_hannson http://www.erklehannson.com --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/veryreallygood/support
    6/23/2023
    58:35
  • Episode #220 - Dr. Witnesser Has Only Gotten Worse
    Bonus Episodes on patreon: https://patreon.com/veryreallygood  This week we catch up on life with my comed special and the toronto popup shop, look at the birkin boyfriend tiktoks, and unfortunately have to discuss how Dr. Witnesser has only gotten worse. Listen in!!! Follow Me:  https://instagram.com/kurtisconner/ https://twitter.com/kurtisconner https://youtube.com/user/kurtisconner VRG theme song by Erkle Hannson @erkle_hannson http://www.erklehannson.com --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/veryreallygood/support
    6/8/2023
    53:02
  • Episode #219 - Let's Talk About This Couch I Guess
    Bonus Episodes on patreon: https://patreon.com/veryreallygood  Howdy! This week we talk about the new Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Leg lengthening Surgery, and some pootube with Trevor Jacob crashing his plane for views  Follow Me:  https://instagram.com/kurtisconner/ https://twitter.com/kurtisconner https://youtube.com/user/kurtisconner VRG theme song by Erkle Hannson @erkle_hannson http://www.erklehannson.com --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/veryreallygood/support
    5/25/2023
    46:35
  • Episode #218 - Leg Lengthening Surgery
    Bonus Episodes on patreon: https://patreon.com/veryreallygood Howdy! This week we talk about the new Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Leg lengthening Surgery, and some pootube with Trevor Jacob crashing his plane for views Follow Me: https://instagram.com/kurtisconner/ https://twitter.com/kurtisconner https://youtube.com/user/kurtisconner VRG theme song by Erkle Hannson @erkle_hannson http://www.erklehannson.com --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/veryreallygood/support
    5/18/2023
    45:12
  • Episode #217 - Airport Eminem
    Bonus Episodes on patreon: https://patreon.com/veryreallygood WE BACK! This week we talk about my trip to Australia, Weird tour experiences, my 29th birthday, Jack Harlow, MGK, Eminem, and the next best rapper at an airport. and the good doctor Follow Me:  https://instagram.com/kurtisconner/ https://twitter.com/kurtisconner https://youtube.com/user/kurtisconner VRG theme song by Erkle Hannson @erkle_hannson http://www.erklehannson.com --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/veryreallygood/support
    5/18/2023
    46:27

More Comedy podcasts

About Very Really Good

Hi, I'm Kurtis Conner! Every week, I talk about stuff that I think is funny. Enjoy! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/veryreallygood/support
Podcast website

Listen to Very Really Good, This Past Weekend and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Very Really Good

Very Really Good

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store