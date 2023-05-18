Hi, I'm Kurtis Conner! Every week, I talk about stuff that I think is funny. Enjoy! Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/veryreallygood...
Episode #221 - Most Insane Voicemail Ever
Crazy episode this week where we talk about me in variety magazine, miranda sings controversy, some dating app dms with the most insane voicemail ever!!!
6/23/2023
58:35
Episode #220 - Dr. Witnesser Has Only Gotten Worse
This week we catch up on life with my comed special and the toronto popup shop, look at the birkin boyfriend tiktoks, and unfortunately have to discuss how Dr. Witnesser has only gotten worse. Listen in!!!
6/8/2023
53:02
Episode #219 - Let's Talk About This Couch I Guess
Howdy! This week we talk about the new Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Leg lengthening Surgery, and some pootube with Trevor Jacob crashing his plane for views
5/25/2023
46:35
Episode #218 - Leg Lengthening Surgery
Howdy! This week we talk about the new Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Leg lengthening Surgery, and some pootube with Trevor Jacob crashing his plane for views
5/18/2023
45:12
Episode #217 - Airport Eminem
WE BACK! This week we talk about my trip to Australia, Weird tour experiences, my 29th birthday, Jack Harlow, MGK, Eminem, and the next best rapper at an airport. and the good doctor
