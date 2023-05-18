Episode #220 - Dr. Witnesser Has Only Gotten Worse

Bonus Episodes on patreon: https://patreon.com/veryreallygood This week we catch up on life with my comed special and the toronto popup shop, look at the birkin boyfriend tiktoks, and unfortunately have to discuss how Dr. Witnesser has only gotten worse. Listen in!!! Follow Me: https://instagram.com/kurtisconner/ https://twitter.com/kurtisconner https://youtube.com/user/kurtisconner VRG theme song by Erkle Hannson @erkle_hannson http://www.erklehannson.com --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/veryreallygood/support