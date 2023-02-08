Melinda Clarke & Deborah Young Monk: “The beauty of the whole project is that we had no idea what we were doing.”

St Leonards map producer/founder Melinda Clarke and Melbourne illustrator Deborah Young Monk discuss their collaborations across more than three decades, how to tell an artist they need to redraw three months of work, scouting territory by car, helicopter and hot air balloon, more than a week spent editing a 4x3 ft. map with a scalpel, selling maps door-to-door out of a suitcase, a very profitable shipping container full of puzzles, Melinda's break from the map business to run a fish farm, getting the next generation to make maps, and how "the beauty of the [1987 Melbourne map] project is we had no idea what we were doing." See their maps at hemelbournemap.com.au The Original Melbourne Map 1992 making-of TV segment Melbourne Map color print The Bellarine Map Portarlington Map Cooke & Calvert's 1880 map of Melbourne Lewis Brownlie Sean Rodwell Alex Pescud Adam Mattinson Anton Thomas Helen Potter & Mark Jackson Creffield Digital Print