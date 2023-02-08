You get what you pay for: professional cartographer Evan Applegate interviews better cartographers. Listen to the best living mapmakers describe how they create...
Melinda Clarke & Deborah Young Monk: “The beauty of the whole project is that we had no idea what we were doing.”
St Leonards map producer/founder Melinda Clarke and Melbourne illustrator Deborah Young Monk discuss their collaborations across more than three decades, how to tell an artist they need to redraw three months of work, scouting territory by car, helicopter and hot air balloon, more than a week spent editing a 4x3 ft. map with a scalpel, selling maps door-to-door out of a suitcase, a very profitable shipping container full of puzzles, Melinda’s break from the map business to run a fish farm, getting the next generation to make maps, and how “the beauty of the [1987 Melbourne map] project is we had no idea what we were doing.” See their maps at hemelbournemap.com.au
Need maps for your org’s reports, decks, walls and events? The Map Consultancy makes real nice maps, real fast. See what good maps can do for you at themapconsultancy.com
I have three words for you: Big. Glowing. Maps. Depending on how that makes you feel, you might like two more words: Radiant Maps. See ultra-detailed backlit maps at radiantmaps.co
Time for some map gifts: get 15% off woven map blankets and backlit map decor with code 15OFF, everything ships free – https://www.etsy.com/shop/RadiantMaps?coupon=15OFF
8/15/2023
1:23:32
Neil Gower: “Twice a week I’ll make a mark on paper and think ‘I wouldn’t want to be doing anything other than what I’m doing.”
Lewes/Berlin graphic artist and “exuberant mapmaker” Neil Gower on painting an estate plan when the grounds are unfinished, the work that gives him a “hum in the pelvis,” what Frank Zappa has in common with high-effort fake maps, an abandoned 5x5 ft. map of Venice that was more enjoyable to ground-truth than to draw, combining lunar toponymy with 1600s Italian map style, a trip to Barcelona on Conde Nast’s dime, and emphatically not illustrating his memoir about starting in a Welsh coal town and ending up in the chalk country of Lewes. See his work at neilgower.com
8/8/2023
52:34
Andrew Lynch: “I wish somebody else had done this, but I guess I'm gonna have to figure it out.”
New York City cartographer and QueensLink chief design officer Andrew Lynch on using library archives, train-mounted GoPro footage and his own two feet to plot every track in the New York City subway system, a brush with cubicle-based urban planning at the Port Authority, testy-yet-productive correspondence with railfans, the unshakable authority conveyed by the Google Maps style, how your cartographic project should answer a question, and learning that the obstacle to building a subway extension is not money (“What’s four billion dollars?”) but belief that it can be done. See his work at vanmaps.com and check out the subway extension project at thequeenslink.org
8/2/2023
1:13:31
Danielle Currie: “Zoom in buddy, it ain’t paint!”
New Brunswick embroidery artist Danielle Currie discusses her fans among NASA’s Ocean Processing Group, spending more than 400 hours to render an Icelandic river in straight stitches, her hoops being mistaken for paintings, how you really have to enjoy the colors of a piece you’ll hold in your lap for months, pricing herself out of her own art, and not accepting commissions because “they’ll get it when they’re 80.” See her work at satellitestitches.com and instagram.com/satellite_stitches
7/26/2023
20:17
Gabriel Camus: “That would be the dream, to make this city that never ends.”
Toronto architect and artist Gabriel Camus discusses the 20" wide, 20 ft. long imagined cityscape he’s been drawing since 2018, a 100 ft. (!) illustration he's never seen the whole of for want of space to roll it out, the modern city as utopia/dystopia, how saying you study architecture can deflect rude questions about your street photography, the pleasures and hassles of walking in anti-pedestrian zones, extending his own roadscapes off the edge of atlas pages, and quitting his job to begin a 3 month trans-Canadian road trip to finally see some “true wilderness.” See his work at instagram.com/gabrielcamus.art
You get what you pay for: professional cartographer Evan Applegate interviews better cartographers. Listen to the best living mapmakers describe how they create worlds in pixels, ink, graphite, threads, film, paint, ceramic, wood and metal. For show notes and bonus content visit https://veryexpensivemaps.com