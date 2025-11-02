Powered by RND
Versecraft

Elijah Perseus Blumov
Arts
Versecraft
  • On Translation: "Roman Elegy V" by J.W. von Goethe
    Topics discussed in this episode:-Read this show on substack! -My new website!!-My conversation with David and Matthew on Age of Muses-My new post at Literary Matters-My French translation episode on Heredia-My Spanish translation episode on Lope-Metaphrase and paraphrase-Germany's view of Goethe-Magister Christopher Childers-From Sturm und Drang to Spit on that Thang (sorry)-Weimar (semi)Classicism-How to write a sex poem-Accentual-syllabic vs. Quantitative meter-The Education of Elijah Blumov by one Christopher Childers-The lowdown on elegiac couplets, feat. Coleridge-Goethe's technique, my technique-The classical, semi-salvific quality of good sex-My own embroiderings of the text-Various triumvirates-To All the Poets Who Loved Before
    29:37
  • Schopenhauer Cocktail Hour, Part 2
    Topics discussed in this episode include:Read the polished transcript of this episode on Substack! My lecture on The Grand Style in EnglishMy poem, "Spelunker," in New Verse ReviewThe 2025 ALSCW ConferenceCameron's substackEthan's substackPoetry's psychological effect and moral chargeThe burden of geniusPoetry vs. PhilosophyMaimonides and AugustineThe decadence of the academy"Poetry as Enchantment" by Dana GioiaThe function of meter and rhymeThe heresy of paraphraseBouts-rime and pleonasmRomanticism reduxLeo StraussThe spiritual je ne sais quoi of tragedyThe horror film "Martyrs""Norma" by Vincenzo Bellini"Tristan und Isolde" by Richard WagnerStoic vs. Christian resignationBourgeois tragedy and the existential hero"Hedda Gabler" by Ibsen"Brand" by Ibsen"Death of a Salesman" by Arthur Miller"The Death of Tragedy" by George Steiner"The Clouds" by AristophanesTragedy vs. Comedy and the Absurd"It's A Wonderful Life" by Frank Capra"Alcestis" by EuripidesHistory as Self-consciousnessThe hazards of ProtestantismThe history of the night before"Swann's Way" by Marcel ProustMonuments as time capsulesThe Egyptian legacyThe Book of JobFriendship with the deadThe musical chain of beingMusic as the Cosmic WillDiscord and re
    1:37:02
  • Schopenhauer Cocktail Hour, Part I (feat. Cameron and Ethan)
    Topics discussed in this episode include:Read the polished transcript of this episode here! Cameron's substackEthan's substack"The World as Will and Representation" by Arthur SchopenhauerWhy you Kant do metaphysics anymoreMatter, Phenomena, Representation, Maya vs.Form, Noumena, Will, NirvanaTerrains of fleshFrench vs. English gardensFrom Schopenhauer to FreudPerception vs ReflectionArt vs. PhilosophyIdea vs. ConceptionThe Symbolist MovementClassical Architecture supremacy?My Case for Meter and Rhyme episodes (1 and 2)Shane McCraeWe want stallions, not blobs! Classical vs. GothicArt Deco and BrutalismSculpture vs. PaintingZeuxisDavid Lynch, Symboliste
    1:05:11
  • "Preludes to Memnon 1:4-5" by Conrad Aiken
    Topics discussed in this episode include:-My recent class at the Frost Farm Conference-My trip to Europe-Come to the ALSCW Conference!-Part I and Part II of my essay on French poetry in Marginalia Review of Books-New poems and translations of mine in the latest issue of Literary Matters-My essays The Iron Lyre and The Monumentalist Manifesto-The most recent SLEERICKETS-The Romantic within the Classicist-Philosophy within poetry-The mystique of Santayana-"The Morning Song of Senlin" by Conrad Aiken-"The Clerk's Journal" and "The House of Dust" by Conrad Aiken-"Under the Volcano" by Malcolm Lowry-"Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil" by John Berendt-The Colossi of Memnon-Metrical trickery and incorporating Whitman into iambs.-Stevensian Idealism and the Supreme Fiction-Neoplatonism and Ukiyo-From Solipsism to Pantheism-From Berkeley to Kant-The meaning of "God's Image"-Dialectical Monism, the Dyad, and the Tao
    30:00
  • Singing the Counter-Revolution: Ryan Wilson Interviews EPB
    Topics mentioned in this episode:-The use of the term "poetry" and the death of the genuine article-Building metrical literacy-My essay "The Iron Lyre"-Modern small-souledness-My essay "The Poisoned Well: Melville and Gnosticism"-My essay "The Monumentalist Manifesto"-"Science, Politics, and Gnosticism" by Eric Voegelin-"The Whiteness of the Whale" in Herman Melville's "Moby Dick"-"The Gnostic Gospels" ed. Elaine Pagels -"Fragment of a Lost Gnostic Poem of the 12th Century" by Melville-"The Maldive Shark" by Melville-My episode "Giving the Devil His Due: The Value of the Romantic Anti-Hero" -"The Brothers Karamazov" by Dostoevsky-My episode "What is Art? What Is It For?" -"J.V. Cunningham's Counter-Revolution" by James Matthew Wilson-"Poetry and Religion" by Les Murray-Myth as the missing link between philosophy, religion, and poetry
About Versecraft

Exploring the art of poetry through the craft of some of the world's best but most underrated poems.
Arts

