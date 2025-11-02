Schopenhauer Cocktail Hour, Part I (feat. Cameron and Ethan)
Topics discussed in this episode include:Read the polished transcript of this episode here! Cameron’s substackEthan’s substack"The World as Will and Representation" by Arthur SchopenhauerWhy you Kant do metaphysics anymoreMatter, Phenomena, Representation, Maya vs.Form, Noumena, Will, NirvanaTerrains of fleshFrench vs. English gardensFrom Schopenhauer to FreudPerception vs ReflectionArt vs. PhilosophyIdea vs. ConceptionThe Symbolist MovementClassical Architecture supremacy?My Case for Meter and Rhyme episodes (1 and 2)Shane McCraeWe want stallions, not blobs! Classical vs. GothicArt Deco and BrutalismSculpture vs. PaintingZeuxisDavid Lynch, SymbolisteSupport the showVISIT MY WEBSITE HERE. BUY VERSECRAFT MERCH HERE. VISIT THE VERSECRAFT SUBSTACK HERE.Please subscribe, rate, and review! Thanks so much for listening.You can leave me a tip, support the podcast, or request a commission here! TikTok: @versecraftSend me a note at: [email protected]
favorite poetry podcasts for: Sharp thoughts and cutting truths (Matthew): Sleerickets Lovely introspection and sensitive reflection (Alice): Poetry Says The landscape of Ohioan poetry (Jeremy): Poetry Spotlight Supported in part by The Ohio Poetry AssociationArt by David Anthony KlugList of the most common metrical feet: Iamb: weak-STRONG (u /)Trochee: STRONG-weak (/ u)Anapest: weak-weak-STRONG (u u /)Amphibrach: weak-STRONG-weak (u / u)Dactyl: STRONG-weak-weak (/ u u)Cretic: STRONG-weak-STRONG (/ u /)Pyrrhic: weak-weak (u u)Spondee: STRONG-STRONG (/ /)