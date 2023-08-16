Venture Observe Connect with Deanne Fitzmaurice

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Think Tank Photo
Venture • Observe • Connect is a podcast hosted by Pulitzer Prize winning photojournalist, Deanne Fitzmaurice.
Arts
  • Venture Observe Connect : Ami Vitale
    A brief chat between two amazing photojournalists, Ami Vitale and our host Deanne Fitzmaurice. Ami Vitale is an American photojournalist, documentary filmmaker, educator and speaker. You can find all of her links below the show notes for episode one. 00:48 - Who is Ami Vitale?  01:40 - How Did Ami Start out as a photojournalist?02:53 - Ami talks about her Northern White Rhino story.05:04 - The Last Goodbye - Sudan.09:18 - Palestine - Israel Palestinian Conflict13:10 - Vital Impacts - Find out more Venture - Observe - Connect
    8/16/2023
    18:50

