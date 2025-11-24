This week on Velocitea, Emily and Forrest are joined by the one-and-only Kendall Miller: community-builder, meetup-runner, connector-of-humans, and self-described “bubbly business guy.” Kendall talks about the art of getting the right kind of attention in tech, why “mid” products still win all the time, and how delight (or lack of it) shows up in the products we build.
The conversation dives into the controversial startup Cluely and whether going “full chaos marketing mode” actually works in B2B SaaS. They discuss why influencers exist in the first place, how product teams lose their spark, and why founders should never design anything by committee.
Plus:
• bald ponytail CTO lore
• the Slack-to-Enterprise pipeline
• and Kendall’s new startup Maybe Don’t, AI (yes, that’s really the name).
EPISODE 1 | We Started a Business, Now We Start a Podcast?
In the inaugural episode of Velocitea, co-founders Emily Freeman and Forrest Brazeal finally sit down in the same room (a rare event!) to talk about how Freeman & Forrest came to be, what “influencer marketing for B2B SaaS” actually means, and why tech marketing could use a little more humanity. They unpack what surprised them most about leaving Big Tech to bootstrap their own company, why influencer strategy isn’t about chasing the biggest names, and how being outside the typical tech hubs gives them a different lens on the industry. Also: potatoes, rage quitting, and unsolicited career advice.
VelociTEA is a show about modern go-to-market strategy in B2B tech, spicy takes included. Hosts Emily Freeman and Forrest Brazeal draw on their experience leading developer-focused influencer marketing programs to explore how technical products gain traction, how companies communicate with buyers, and what it takes to build trust in a noisy market. Featuring discussions with marketers, founders, and product leaders who are shaping the future of B2B growth.