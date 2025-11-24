Episode 2 | Maybe Don’t (with Kendall Miller)

This week on Velocitea, Emily and Forrest are joined by the one-and-only Kendall Miller: community-builder, meetup-runner, connector-of-humans, and self-described “bubbly business guy.” Kendall talks about the art of getting the right kind of attention in tech, why “mid” products still win all the time, and how delight (or lack of it) shows up in the products we build. The conversation dives into the controversial startup Cluely and whether going “full chaos marketing mode” actually works in B2B SaaS. They discuss why influencers exist in the first place, how product teams lose their spark, and why founders should never design anything by committee. Plus: • bald ponytail CTO lore • the Slack-to-Enterprise pipeline • and Kendall’s new startup Maybe Don’t, AI (yes, that’s really the name).