Ian Punnett's Vaudeville for the Frightened explores the darker forces that motivate us: superstition, fear, and jealousy. It’s a podcasting original. More
Available Episodes

  • Episode 2: Spatter Matters
    The lead detective takes a new tact in her investigation until Mark's wife, a professor of criminology on the same campus, has to un-ring bells. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/9/2023
    35:04
  • Episode 1: Bottom of the Box!
    Please enjoy this very 1st episode of radio art from the mind of Ian Punnett.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/2/2023
    40:42
  • Introducing: Vaudeville For The Frightened
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/30/2023
    1:00

About Vaudeville For The Frightened

Ian Punnett's Vaudeville for the Frightened explores the darker forces that motivate us: superstition, fear, and jealousy. It’s a podcasting original.

