Deep Cover is a show about people who lead double lives. Season four, The Nameless Man, tells the epic tale of two federal agents who investigate a rumor about a murder that supposedly took place 15 years prior. It is also the story of a family searching for answers about why their brother was killed. These two storylines collide in a courtroom in Philadelphia, where murder, memory, and morality go on trial.
If you enjoy this clip, listen to Deep Cover: The Nameless Man wherever you get your podcasts.
--------
9:32
Just Another Pablo - Episode 8
In our final episode, we hear from Mike Easley, the guy who prosecuted the locals in Varnamtown and eventually became governor of North Carolina. In the end, was Varnamtown a major transshipment site for Pablo Escobar’s cocaine? Or was the whole thing a giant ruse that Dale Varnam concocted to entertain his friends and neighbors?
Thank you for supporting our sponsors!
G-Defy Shoes: Visit https://GDEFY.com, and use discount code TOWN for an exclusive $30 off orders of $150 or more.
Better Help: This podcast is sponsored by Better Help. Visit https://BetterHelp.com/TOWN to get 10% off your first month.
Wooga: Discover your inner detective when you download June’s Journey for free today on iOS and Android.
--------
44:08
Dale Varnam - Episode 7
At long last, we venture inside Fort Apache, the town within a town constructed by Dale Varnam. For months, we have heard about Dale’s reputed deal with Pablo Escobar, the deal that transformed Varnamtown. Now we’ll venture inside Dale’s lair in search of the truth. But can he be trusted? And why does everyone have a different perspective on him?
Thank you for supporting our sponsors!
Viia Hemp: Go to https://ViiaHemp.com & use code TOWN to receive 15% off PLUS one free sample of their Sleep Dreams gummies. 21+
Wooga: Discover your inner detective when you download June’s Journey for free today on iOS and Android.
G-Defy Shoes: Visit https://GDEFY.com, and use discount code TOWN for an exclusive $30 off orders of $150 or more.
--------
37:43
Attack Turkeys - Episode 6
Corey Duber, a cop from Brooklyn, arrives in Varnamtown to take down Dale Varnam’s drug empire. He wins Dale’s trust and suddenly Dale starts naming names…a lot of them.
Thank you for supporting our sponsors!
Factor: Go to https://FactorMeals.com/Varnamtown50 and use code VARNAMTOWN50 to get 50% off.
G-Defy Shoes: Visit https://GDEFY.com, and use discount code TOWN for an exclusive $30 off orders of $150 or more.
Better Help: This podcast is sponsored by Better Help. Visit https://BetterHelp.com/TOWN to get 10% off your first month.
--------
36:32
Clam Cops - Episode 5
Mike Grimes expands the REO Speedwagon investigation and discovers layers of corruption all around Varnamtown, from the Sheriff's office to within Roger Morton’s family. We delve into the Shakespearean tragedy of Roger’s relationship with his brother Duane, a local “clam cop.”
Thank you for supporting our sponsors!
Factor: Go to https://FactorMeals.com/Varnamtown50 and use code VARNAMTOWN50 to get 50% off.
Better Help: This podcast is sponsored by Better Help. Visit https://BetterHelp.com/TOWN to get 10% off your first month.
Two years ago, Kyle MacLachlan, the star of Twin Peaks, called investigative journalist Joshua Davis with a strange story. Kyle had heard a rumor that Pablo Escobar did a deal in the early 1980s with a remote, coastal Southern town of 300 people. In exchange for vast wealth and limitless cocaine, Escobar would be allowed to land planes and ships in the area. Over the last 24 months, Josh and Kyle investigated the rumor, journeying to Varnamtown to knock on doors and find out what really happens when a firehose of money and cocaine is turned on a small, tight knit community.
Varnamtown was created in association with PodcastOne. It is produced by Epic Magazine, Picture Perfect Federation, and Full Picture with consulting producers Nir Liberboim and Lynn Betz.