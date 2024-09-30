Dale Varnam - Episode 7

At long last, we venture inside Fort Apache, the town within a town constructed by Dale Varnam. For months, we have heard about Dale’s reputed deal with Pablo Escobar, the deal that transformed Varnamtown. Now we’ll venture inside Dale’s lair in search of the truth. But can he be trusted? And why does everyone have a different perspective on him? Thank you for supporting our sponsors! Viia Hemp: Go to https://ViiaHemp.com & use code TOWN to receive 15% off PLUS one free sample of their Sleep Dreams gummies. 21+ Wooga: Discover your inner detective when you download June’s Journey for free today on iOS and Android. G-Defy Shoes: Visit https://GDEFY.com, and use discount code TOWN for an exclusive $30 off orders of $150 or more.