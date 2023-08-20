It's time for A Conjuring of Light! And let me tell you, its gets worse before it gets easier for this crew. Buckle up! This episode covers parts 1-3.

Join me as I chat my way through parts 4-7 of A Conjuring of Light. Holland is having a horrible time (per usual), Kell is on a high horse, Lila is eternally exacerbated, and there is a small creepy child!

This week we cover A Conjuring of Light parts 8-10. So much Holland backstory, Lila gets in a bit too deep, and something is revealed about The Fragile Threads of Power! NOTE- This episode might sound a bit different from the others and that is because we lost some audio files on a hard drive that failed... Hope you can still enjoy it!

Its the episode of the Shades of Magic Readalong! This time we will finish A Conjuring of light. Thomas suggests that you grab a pillow or a friend to snuggle during this episode because there are SO MANY FEELINGS!

Ready for a peek at my new book? In this bonus episode I read aloud the chapter before the first chapter (let's call it the 0 chapter) of The Fragile Threads of Power. Best listened to right after the entire readalong because it picks up right where A Conjuring of Light ends! NOTE- This episode might sound a bit different because we lost some sound files on a failed hard drive. Hope you can still enjoy it!

About V. E. Schwab's Shades of Magic Readalong

This readalong started as a video series on youtube and has found a new home in the podcast realm, allowing you to explore the worlds of "A Darker Shade of Magic," "A Gathering of Shadows," and "A Conjuring of Light" all from the comfort of your headphones. In each episode I’ll be talking about specific sections of the books. You can either read those sections before you listen, or just use these episodes as a recap of the story as we get ready for the release of The Fragile Threads of Power in fall 2023!