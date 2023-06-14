Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Use Your Manners

Podcast Use Your Manners
Leah Itsines
Welcome to Use Your Manners, life according to Mitch and Leah, an entrepreneurial duo who chat about all things business, parenting and anything in between. Spr... More
Health & Fitness
Available Episodes

  • #01: Welcome To The Party
    Well well well… WELCOME TO THE PARTY this episode is all about dynamic duo Leah & Mitch. On their first episode together Leah & Mitch touch on their journey to get to where they are today and take a deep dive into who they really are. Feel free to check us out at  @useyourmannerspod @leahitsines @mitchcaon @yespleasehealth
    6/11/2023
    47:37

About Use Your Manners

Welcome to Use Your Manners, life according to Mitch and Leah, an entrepreneurial duo who chat about all things business, parenting and anything in between. Spreading big vibe energy, listening to second-hand embarrassment stories and just full of laughs (and some seriousness!!) to get you hyped for your day. Make sure you join the party every Monday. Feel free to check us out at @useyourmannerspod (IG) @leahitsines (IG) @mitchcaon (IG) @yespleasehealth (IG)
