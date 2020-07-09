Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Kyle Souza
This is a reading of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United Sates of America, with the Bill of Rights and other amendments.
Government
Government
  • The Constitution of the United States of America
    The USA Constitution with AmendmentsTowards New Horizons by Keys of Moon | https://soundcloud.com/keysofmoonMusic promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.comAttribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/More from Kyle Souza at https://thetalkinggeek.com.
    9/7/2020
    41:15
  • USA Constitution: Amendment 27
    Amendment 27No law varying the compensation for the services of the Senators and Representatives shall take effect, until an election of Representatives shall have intervened.
    9/7/2020
    0:10
  • USA Constitution: Amendment 26
    Amendment 26Section 1The right of citizens of the United States, who are eighteen years of age or older, to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of age.Section 2The Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.
    9/7/2020
    0:19
  • USA Constitution: Amendment 25
    Amendment 25Section 1In case of the removal of the President from office or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President.Section 2Whenever there is a vacancy in the office of the Vice President, the President shall nominate a Vice President who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress.Section 3Whenever the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.Section 4Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President. Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume thepowers and duties of his office.
    9/7/2020
    2:04
  • USA Constitution: Amendment 24
    Amendment 24Section 1The right of citizens of the United States to vote in any primary or other election for President or Vice President for electors for President or Vice President, or for Senator or Representative in Congress, shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State by reason of failure to pay any poll tax or other tax.Section 2The Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.
    9/7/2020
    0:27

About USA Constitution & Declaration

This is a reading of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United Sates of America, with the Bill of Rights and other amendments.This podcast was produced by Kyle Souza, please see https://TheTalkingGeek.com for more from Kyle.
