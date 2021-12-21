Adam Montiel has lived on the Central Coast since 2003. He currently lives in SLO, loves supporting local small business and has a huge appreciation for our loc...
Take It SLO is Up & Adam in the Morning!
Take it SLO is back and just in time for Valentines Day. You can have these talented singers come to you for their Valentines grams. They are affordable and it is such a cool moment you will remember forever when they come and sing for you and your sweetheart! Follow them @TakeitSLO or email them for more [email protected]
2/11/2022
16:43
Tribute to Joey De Anda
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Joey De Anda from San Luis Obispo was killed in a skiing accident at China Peak Saturday.
Up and Adam listener, Alex knew Joey, and called to pay tribute to his friend. Our hearts go out to his fiance, his family, and his friends.
1/10/2022
6:41
Up & Adam in the Morning
Adam talks with Jojo Lopez about the new changes coming to Coast 104.5 - Starting Monday, Up & Adam in the Morning moves to our sister station Krush 92.5. Jojo will take over mornings here, and in addition to Up & Adam now on 92.5, Adam will also host Afternoons here on Coast. The guys are good friends, so its fun to hear a rare spot with them on the air together. Click to listen
1/7/2022
34:35
Up & Adam in the Morning
Shark Expert Ralph Collier was back Up & Adam to talk about the latest on the Morro Bay shark incident on Christmas Eve. Are central coast waters safe? What to do if you see a Great White Shark, and more!
12/29/2021
25:15
Up & Adam's Breaking & Entering Christmas 2021
With your help, this family in need not only felt the true spirit and magic of Christmas, but hopefully they felt Mom, who passed away several months ago, shining down and sending her love!
Photo: SLO Town Studios
12/21/2021
8:37
Adam Montiel has lived on the Central Coast since 2003. He currently lives in SLO, loves supporting local small business and has a huge appreciation for our local wine, food and hospitality. He brings his good vibes to the air waves every morning at Coast 104.5 with lots of great community conversations and a heartfelt look at life. Thanks for being UP & Adam in the Morning!