Up & Adam in the Morning

Adam talks with Jojo Lopez about the new changes coming to Coast 104.5 - Starting Monday, Up & Adam in the Morning moves to our sister station Krush 92.5. Jojo will take over mornings here, and in addition to Up & Adam now on 92.5, Adam will also host Afternoons here on Coast. The guys are good friends, so its fun to hear a rare spot with them on the air together. Click to listen