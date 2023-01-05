912. Kelly And Danielle On The Process Of Vetting A New Revenue Stream Before Bringing It To The Market

In today's episode of The Kelly Roach Show, Kelly talks with the President of Kelly Roach International, Danielle Cevallos, about the process of vetting a revenue stream before launching a product to the market. In today's episode of The Kelly Roach Show, Kelly talks with the President of Kelly Roach International, Danielle Cevallos, about the process of vetting a revenue stream before launching a product to the market. Kelly and Danielle bring their extensive experience in the agency world and discuss the gaps they've observed in the marketing industry that motivated them to create Conviction Marketing Agency. They share valuable insights and strategies for entrepreneurs and startups, emphasizing the importance of validating and testing a business model before launching it to the market. By doing so, they explain how entrepreneurs can save time and resources on a product or service that doesn't resonate with customers. In addition, they provide actionable advice for anyone looking to start a business or improve their marketing strategy. Also in the episode: Getting paid to build vs getting paid to launch Key questions to ask when considering hiring an agency The problem with a formulaic approach to marketing Why "content is king" is the biggest lie about social media