913. The Three Critical Conditions To Achieve Multi-Million Dollar Scale In Business
On today's episode of The Kelly Roach Show, host Kelly shares the three critical conditions needed to achieve a multi-million dollar scale in business. Kelly emphasizes the significance of meeting three critical conditions in order to achieve sustainable, scalable growth in a business. First, Kelly discusses the importance of narrowing the client acceptance criteria, which involves dialing in the ideal client avatar and eliminating undesirables that create excess workload, distraction, and frustration. Second, she delves into the significance of building a strong team that is productive, profitable, and self-sufficient, which includes balancing the three tiers of a team that are crucial for businesses when crossing the million-dollar mark. Lastly, Kelly emphasizes the importance of creating replicable processes that allow for efficient service delivery and expansion of market share within existing customers, while also simplifying and focusing on the 20% of activities that produce 80% of the results. Also in this episode: The importance of protecting your time and your team's time The difference between management and leadership The three tiers of growth One of the biggest mistakes leaders make Sign Up For The Scale With Simplicity Workshop Join The Private Scale With Simplicity Facebook Group Stay Connected With Kelly: Follow Kelly on Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube | Kellyroachcoaching.com Grab one of Kelly's bestselling books: Unstoppable: 9 Principles for Unlimited Success in Business and Life Conviction Marketing Bigger than You: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Building an Unstoppable Team The Live Launch Method
5/11/2023
21:46
912. Kelly And Danielle On The Process Of Vetting A New Revenue Stream Before Bringing It To The Market
In today's episode of The Kelly Roach Show, Kelly talks with the President of Kelly Roach International, Danielle Cevallos, about the process of vetting a revenue stream before launching a product to the market. In today's episode of The Kelly Roach Show, Kelly talks with the President of Kelly Roach International, Danielle Cevallos, about the process of vetting a revenue stream before launching a product to the market. Kelly and Danielle bring their extensive experience in the agency world and discuss the gaps they've observed in the marketing industry that motivated them to create Conviction Marketing Agency. They share valuable insights and strategies for entrepreneurs and startups, emphasizing the importance of validating and testing a business model before launching it to the market. By doing so, they explain how entrepreneurs can save time and resources on a product or service that doesn't resonate with customers. In addition, they provide actionable advice for anyone looking to start a business or improve their marketing strategy. Also in the episode: Getting paid to build vs getting paid to launch Key questions to ask when considering hiring an agency The problem with a formulaic approach to marketing Why "content is king" is the biggest lie about social media Visit: Convictionmarketingagency.com Stay Connected With Danielle: Follow Danielle on LinkedIn | Instagram Listen to Personal Brand School Stay Connected With Kelly: Follow Kelly on Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube | Kellyroachcoaching.com Grab one of Kelly's bestselling books: Unstoppable: 9 Principles for Unlimited Success in Business and Life Conviction Marketing Bigger than You: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Building an Unstoppable Team The Live Launch Method
5/8/2023
37:36
911. Signs of a Leader: Understanding The Characteristics of Incredibly Successful Multi-Seven And Eight-Figure CEOs In Today's Business World
In this episode of The Kelly Roach Show, Kelly explores the signs of a leader as well as the traits and characteristics of multi-seven and eight-figure CEOs. These high-achieving leaders are decisive and able to make quick decisions, taking full responsibility for the outcomes. They understand the importance of building a trusted inner circle and relying on their strengths while hiring for their weaknesses. We also discuss the Legacy Leaders Mastermind, a high-level program that helps entrepreneurs in the multiple seven and eight-figure range grow their businesses exponentially. The program focuses on high-level team strategy and offers a supportive community of big thinkers who execute at a high level. Also in this episode: Strong CEOs are decisive and fast Why the seven-figure mark is about engineering and not doing Having a small inner circle but a high level of trust Giving autonomy but not abdicating power Knowing what really matters and having high standards in those matters Motivating yourself by creating positive change The Legacy Leaders Mastermind Stay Connected With Kelly Roach: Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube | Kellyroachcoaching.com | Email: [email protected] Grab One Of Kelly's Roach's Bestselling Books: Unstoppable: 9 Principles for Unlimited Success in Business and Life Conviction Marketing Bigger than You: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Building an Unstoppable Team The Live Launch Method
5/4/2023
23:36
910. Discovering Your True Happiness: Four Ways to Multiply Happiness For You - Starting Now
In this episode of The Kelly Roach Show, Kelly explores four ways to multiply happiness for you, starting now and why happiness is always in moments and the magic of presence. Happiness is the driving force behind almost everything we do, yet most people have no idea what actually makes them happy. The first step in multiplying your happiness is getting clear on what actually brings you happiness. The second way is reclaiming your calendar and making sure that your calendar matches your happiness roadmap. The third is developing a practice of savoring and amplifying the moments that bring you joy. Lastly, taking care of yourself emotionally, physically, and spiritually is crucial to happiness. Also in this episode: How to multiply your happiness The importance of truly knowing yourself Happiness is always in moments Understanding your calendar How you can become an inevitable millionaire by modeling and delivering every week. The lack of intentionality in our lives You and only you are responsible for multiplying your happiness Stay Connected With Kelly Roach: Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube | Kellyroachcoaching.com | Email: [email protected] Grab One Of Kelly's Roach's Bestselling Books: Unstoppable: 9 Principles for Unlimited Success in Business and Life Conviction Marketing Bigger than You: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Building an Unstoppable Team The Live Launch Method
5/1/2023
14:58
909. The Biggest Mistakes And Hardest Lessons Kelly Learned When Scaling Her Business To 8 Figures
On today's episode of The Kelly Roach Show, Kelly talks about the mistakes made and lessons she learned while scaling her business to 8 figures. As a seasoned business coach and consultant, Kelly knows entrepreneurs and business owners should not avoid growth out of fear because the tough lessons and hurdles that they have to overcome will be the things that make them the ultimate masterpiece. Kelly shares the lessons she learned from her own mistakes and how she implemented changes to achieve success. By sharing her war stories, Kelly hopes to make your journey easier and make a difference for you so you can start living your life. Also in this episode: Identify which relationships are adding value to your life and which ones aren't Opportunities can come from unexpected sources and in unexpected ways when you have a track record of success. Business is more than just a revenue number You really know someone until they pass the stress test Stay Connected With Kelly: Follow Kelly on Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube | Kellyroachcoaching.com | Grab one of Kelly's bestselling books: Unstoppable: 9 Principles for Unlimited Success in Business and Life Conviction Marketing Bigger than You: The Entrepreneur's Guide to Building an Unstoppable Team The Live Launch Method
