Testimony begins in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis, accused of killing Jessica. Host Beth Karas recaps those first days of the trial including first responder's emotional testimony as they recount the chaotic scene for jurors and testify that Jessica named her killer. Plus, an interview with a speech pathologist who weighs in on the ability to speak when severely injured.

Testimony continues in the trial for the murder of Jessica Chambers. In this episode, jurors take a field trip to the scene of the crime. Plus, host Beth Karas speaks with a fire expert who explains the process of recovering evidence after a fire and a DNA expert who has reviewed the evidence and breaks down the findings.

The final witnesses take the stand in the State of Mississippi's case against Quinton Tellis, accused of killing Jessica Chambers. Host Beth Karas guides listeners through the state's final push, and the defense's challenges, as a federal intelligence analyst uses videos, cell phone data and Tellis's own statements to demonstrate that Tellis is responsible for Jessica's tragic death.

Host Beth Karas discusses the prosecution's cell phone evidence with engineer and cell phone technology expert Ben Levitan who gives his own analysis of the cell phone evidence tying Quinton Tellis to the murder of Jessica Chambers. Plus, the jury then hears closing arguments and retires to deliberate whether Tellis is guilty of murdering Jessica Chambers by setting her and her car on fire.

Quinton Tellis, charged with setting Jessica Chambers on fire, faces his second jury in two years. In the final episode of this series, host Beth Karas highlights what's new in the retrial as prosecutors and defense attorneys go head to head once again in the case that has incited division throughout the local community and across social media.

About Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers

When 19-year old Jessica Chambers is horrifically murdered, set on fire in her car, her rural Mississippi community is rocked. As investigators work to figure out who could have done this and why, there’s an onslaught of online sleuths digitally descending on this grieving community wreaking havoc and placing blame. Finally, after a 14-month investigation, there’s a surprise arrest and trial of the accused with an ending that sends shockwaves once again. Hosted by Beth Karas.